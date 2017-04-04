Tuesday, Apr 04, 2017
Toledo lawyer seeks municipal court judgeship

Anderson eyes nod for housing court bench

Toledo lawyer Jim Anderson filed Monday as a candidate for judge in Toledo Municipal Court.

Mr. Anderson, 47, is running for the post of housing court judge, now held by Judge C. Allen McConnell, who is barred by age restrictions from seeking a new term. 

Mr. Anderson is expected to seek the Republican endorsement.

Mr. Anderson said he was law clerk and bailiff in housing court from 2007-10. Since then, he said he has represented clients in “virtually every type of case seen in the housing court.”

“No other candidate brings the skill set and experience that I will bring to the housing court bench to help improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods and create a cleaner, safer Toledo,” Mr. Anderson said.

A graduate of the University of Connecticut, Mr. Anderson received his law degree from the University of Toledo.

Joseph Howe, 46, an assistant prosecutor in Toledo Municipal Court for the past 10 years, previously filed for the seat. Mr. Howe has been endorsed by the Lucas County Democratic Party.

Mr. Howe graduated from Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo law school.

The election for the six-year term is Nov. 7.

Contact Tom Troy: tomtroy@theblade.com or 419-724-6058 or on Twitter @TomFTroy.

