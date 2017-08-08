Toledo woman pleads guilty in fatal crash

WAUSEON — On the eve of her trial in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, a Toledo woman pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal traffic crash last year.

Carrie Buckenmeyer, 23, of the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue was eastbound on U.S. 20 about a mile west of State Rt. 108 in Fulton County about 9:15 a.m. Aug. 4, 2016, when her vehicle went off the left side of the road, came back onto the road, and veered into the westbound lanes, where it collided with a westbound car driven by Norma Holguin, 69, of Toledo.

Killed was Ms. Holguin’s passenger, Joan Adamson, 63, of Northwood. The aggravated vehicular homicide charge — a third-degree felony — alleged that Buckenmeyer recklessly caused Ms. Adamson’s death.

Additional charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault are to be dismissed at the time of sentencing. Fulton County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Robinson did not set a sentencing date for Buckenmeyer.