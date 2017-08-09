Unlicensed security guard is sentenced — again

A Toledoan who has been cited repeatedly for working as an armed security guard without a license was placed on community control for three years, and ordered to pay a $500 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Lucas County Common Pleas Judge James Bates imposed the sentence Tuesday on Franklin Harris, Jr., 47, of the 1600 block of Ironwood Avenue. Harris had pleaded no contest June 27 and was found guilty of the fifth-degree felony for working at Brooks Bar & Grill, 4044 Monroe St., without a license despite two prior misdemeanor and one other felony conviction for the same offense.

Defense attorney Mary Bollinger told the court her client was a military veteran who believed he was on the payroll as an employee of Brooks Bar when he worked there as an armed guard, but he later learned he was not.