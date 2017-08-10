Hearing waived for man accused of shooting Fulton Co. sheriff’s deputy

SWANTON — A man accused of shooting a Fulton County sheriff’s deputy waived his preliminary hearing Thursday in Fulton County Eastern District Court.

Jeshua Gilmore, 18, of Toledo, is charged with attempted aggravated murder, fleeing and eluding, and possession of a weapon while under disability. He was bound over to Fulton County Court of Common Please.

Also appearing with him was Skye Thibodeaux, 18, of Delta, who is charged with obstructing official business and with obstructing justice from an incident between June 14 and July 31. Police say she was a passenger in the vehicle.

Mr. Gilmore is accused of shooting Deputy Jeremy Simon on July 31 after a confrontation at the Country Corral Truck Stop, 7610 State Rte. 109, in Delta. When officers were called to respond to suspicious activity at a truck stop, Mr. Gilmore and Miss Thibodeaux fled in a vehicle, police said.

A pursuit ensued, and Mr. Gilmore stopped at St. Rte. 109 between county roads S and T in Lyons. Police say he shot Deputy Simon before fleeing into a cornfield. Officers believe he then stole a Chevy Tahoe.

Miss Thibodeaux also fled into the cornfield but then came back out and surrendered.

Mr. Gilmore was captured the next day at an apartment complex at 2257 Upton Ave. in Toledo after a 17-hour search.

A Fulton County judge last week set bond at $1 million for Mr. Gilmore, while Miss Thibodeaux’s bond was set at $50,000.

Deputy Simon was released Aug. 1 from ProMedica Toledo Hospital.