Trial begins in playground murder of 16-year-old

Darnell Bryant-Bey went on trial in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Monday charged with shooting to death a 16-year-old at a school playground — a case prosecutors said was pretty straightforward.

“It is a case that involves a senseless act of violence,” Frank Spryszak, an assistant county prosecutor, told the jury in his opening statement. “It occurred in broad daylight. It occurred outside of an elementary school, and it involved a 16-year-old boy being shot in the back of the head, gunned down in the street, and the state is going to present evidence that Darnell Bryant-Bey is the individual who pulled the trigger.”

Mr. Bryant-Bey, 19, of the 1900 block of North Michigan Street, is charged with murder and a firearm specification for the June 11 death of Shellton Hicks. The former Woodward High School student was pronounced dead later that afternoon at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Among the first witnesses to take the stand was Antanasha Johnson, 17, a friend of the victim who said the Hicks youth had called her that day to meet him outside Sherman Elementary School at Walnut and Peck streets. She said they were sitting on a park bench talking when “three boys on bikes came up.”

“Shellton exited the gate that was closest to us, walking backwards,” she said. “He started running and then one of the guys shot him.”

Miss Johnson said she did not know Mr. Bryant-Bey and had never seen him before that day, but she later picked him out of a police photo array.

Defense attorney Adrian Cimerman asked Miss Johnson how long she saw the boys on the bikes. He further asked her what the shooter was wearing, but she said she didn't recall.

“Did he have a hat on?” Mr. Cimerman asked.

“No,” she replied.

“You don’t remember anything else about the clothing? What color his shirt was?” Mr. Cimerman asked.

“No,” Miss Johnson replied.

Mr. Cimerman said in a brief opening statement that he believed that after jurors received all of the evidence, they would find Mr. Bryant-Bey not guilty.

“I'm not going to get into the particulars of the evidence,” Mr. Cimerman said. “That's your job to weigh and decide what, if anything, that evidence may prove.”

The trial is to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday before visiting Judge Peter Handwork.

