Toledo brothers, gang members sentenced in shooting that left one dead

By  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
    Defense attorney Larry Gold, left, with defendant Rashawn Pickle, Rashwan's brother defendant Paul Pickle, and his attorney Joseph Urenovitch, right.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
    Defense attorney Larry Gold, left, with defendant Rashawn Pickle.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
    Defendant Paul Pickle.

    The Blade/Jetta Fraser
Two Toledo brothers and gang members were sentenced to prison Tuesday for shooting at a man who is now charged with the murder of their friend.

Paul Pickle, Jr., 26, of the 1100 block of Upton Avenue was sentenced to nine years in prison by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Dean Mandros.

The judge sentenced Rashawn Pickle, 25, also of the 1100 block of Upton Avenue to seven years in prison.

In the midst of selecting a jury for their trial Monday, the brothers pleaded guilty to felonious assault and participating in a criminal gang for a June 10 confrontation in which Kidon McCalebb, 21, was shot to death at a house in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue.

Paul also pleaded guilty to a firearm specification that added three years of mandatory prison time to his sentence, while Rashawn pleaded guilty to a one-year firearm specification.

Prosecutors said the two were offered slightly different plea agreements because the evidence showed Paul fired a weapon that was stronger than the evidence against Rashawn.

As part of the plea agreement, Judge Mandros dismissed additional charges of murder, discharge of a firearm over a road or highway, and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Separately, Travon Smith, 24, of the 1000 block of Montrose Avenue is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 30 for murder in Mr. McCalebb's death.

Contact Jennifer Feehan at jfeehan@theblade.com or 419-213-2134.

