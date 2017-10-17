Toledo brothers, gang members sentenced in shooting that left one dead

Two Toledo brothers and gang members were sentenced to prison Tuesday for shooting at a man who is now charged with the murder of their friend.

Paul Pickle, Jr., 26, of the 1100 block of Upton Avenue was sentenced to nine years in prison by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Dean Mandros.

The judge sentenced Rashawn Pickle, 25, also of the 1100 block of Upton Avenue to seven years in prison.

Two Toledo brothers charged with murder of friend in June death | Two Toledo brothers plead guilty in shooting that led to friend's murder

In the midst of selecting a jury for their trial Monday, the brothers pleaded guilty to felonious assault and participating in a criminal gang for a June 10 confrontation in which Kidon McCalebb, 21, was shot to death at a house in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue.

Paul also pleaded guilty to a firearm specification that added three years of mandatory prison time to his sentence, while Rashawn pleaded guilty to a one-year firearm specification.

Prosecutors said the two were offered slightly different plea agreements because the evidence showed Paul fired a weapon that was stronger than the evidence against Rashawn.

As part of the plea agreement, Judge Mandros dismissed additional charges of murder, discharge of a firearm over a road or highway, and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Separately, Travon Smith, 24, of the 1000 block of Montrose Avenue is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 30 for murder in Mr. McCalebb's death.

