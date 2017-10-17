Family of deceased man sues Toledo 'Medicine Woman'

The family of a North Toledo store owner who died at a Secor Road natural healing center known as Anyana-Kai filed suit Tuesday against Charmaine Bassett, alleging her unauthorized practice of medicine led to his death.

Vikki Cox, administrator of the estate of , sued Charmaine Bassett, Anyana-Kai, and several other organizations, individuals, and companies that allegedly contributed to Mr. Grachek's death on May 2.

“It is all literally fraud,” said Toledo attorney Chad Tuschman, who filed the complaint. “Her credentials are fraudulent. Her whole life — what she tells people — is just pure fraud.”

Mr. Grachek, 64, was the third-generation owner of Tom's Carry Out on Lagrange Street and was an active supporter of Polish Village organizations. He was one of the first board members of the Lagrange Development Corp. and helped organize the Lagrange Street Festival.

He was suffering from pneumonia, Mr. Tuschman said, when he died at Anyana-Kai under Bassett's care.

“He had pneumonia. He didn't need to die,” Mr. Tuschman said. “We have a picture of him with an I.V. in him, and God only knows what was in that I.V.”

Bassett, 57, was indicted in January on charges alleging she was selling marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms from Anyana-Kai. She fled the area and was not believed to be in Toledo when Mr. Grachek died.

Mr. Tuschman said Mr. Grachek had been at Anyana-Kai for 10 or 11 days before his death, and Bassett was directing his care through her employees, Alesia Carsten and Andrew Williams, who also are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The suit, which seeks punitive damages in excess of $5 million and compensatory damages of at least $25,000, also names Independent Health Options, Ltd.; Brain Gym LLC; Independent Health Options LLC; Whole Nutrition LLC; Cellife Financial LLC; Okelvueha Native American Church of Anyana-Kai; Westgate Health Foods, Inc.; and Salon by Sabrina, all of which are listed at 3344 Secor Rd.

The complaint alleges Bassett led Mr. Grachek to believe she was a licensed naturopathic doctor with numerous specialized certifications when in reality, “she has no legitimate degrees or certifications, and received training from fictitious institutions.”

The suit claims Bassett made “false promises of healing” to Mr. Grachek “with the intent of misleading [him] into relying on them.” In addition, Bassett is alleged to have diagnosed Mr. Grachek with several ailments, prescribed Kratom, an “East Asian, highly addictive, non-FDA approved drug, that has similar effects to opiates.”

The suit claims Mr. Gracheck became addicted to the drug and paid large amounts of cash to Bassett for it.

Finally, the suit claims that Bassett, Ms. Carsten, and Mr. Williams “failed to seek appropriate medical care when it became apparent [Mr. Grachek] was in severe distress, which, directly and proximately, led to [his] death on May 2, 2017.”

In July, Bassett pleaded guilty in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. Judge Michael Goulding placed her on community control for three years, ordered her to undergo random drug testing, and complete any recommended substance-abuse treatment.

Bassett said at the time that she would not use the drugs as treatment methods in the future though she believed they were important forms of medicine.

Toledo attorney Scott Ciolek, who represented her in the criminal case, was unaware of the civil suit and could not comment.

