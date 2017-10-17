Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017
North Toledo man found guilty of child sex crime

A  North Toledo man was found guilty Tuesday of rape for the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl.

Jesse Glaze, 39, of the 900 block of Lagrange Street was convicted of rape after a jury in Lucas County Common Pleas Court deliberated for an hour and a half. Judge Gene Zmuda scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Glaze, who has a prior conviction for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, raped the young girl July 1 in Toledo.

