Ex Lucas County Clerk of Courts employee accused of theft

A former employee of the Lucas County Clerk of Courts Title Office was indicted Wednesday for theft in office for allegedly stealing $174,400 from the office.

Amirra Itawi, 27, of the 2400 block of Grantwood Drive was indicted on the third-degree felony for allegedly embezzling money from the title office at 1600 Madison Ave. between Dec. 1, 2016 and Aug. 3.

Ms. Itawi was fired Aug. 3 by Clerk of Courts Bernie Quilter for malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance stemming from an investigation into the missing funds. She had worked for the clerk's office for approximately five years.