Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Courts

Ex Lucas County Clerk of Courts employee accused of theft

BLADE STAFF
Published on

A former employee of the Lucas County Clerk of Courts Title Office was indicted Wednesday for theft in office for allegedly stealing $174,400 from the office.

Amirra Itawi, 27, of the 2400 block of Grantwood Drive was indicted on the third-degree felony for allegedly embezzling money from the title office at 1600 Madison Ave. between Dec. 1, 2016 and Aug. 3.

Ms. Itawi was fired Aug. 3 by Clerk of Courts Bernie Quilter for malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance stemming from an investigation into the missing funds. She had worked for the clerk's office for approximately five years.

Related Items , ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…