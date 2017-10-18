Ex Lucas County Clerk of Courts employee accused of theft

A former employee of the Lucas County Clerk of Courts Title Office was indicted Wednesday for theft in office for allegedly stealing $174,400 from the office.
Amirra Itawi, 27, of the 2400 block of Grantwood Drive was indicted on the third-degree felony for allegedly embezzling money from the title office at 1600 Madison Ave. between Dec. 1, 2016 and Aug. 3.
Ms. Itawi was fired Aug. 3 by Clerk of Courts Bernie Quilter for malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance stemming from an investigation into the missing funds. She had worked for the clerk's office for approximately five years.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.