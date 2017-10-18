Toledo man found guilty in death of teenager

Shellton Hicks, who was shot and killed in June in North Toledo. Enlarge

A Toledo man charged with shooting to death a teenager on a school playground was found guilty Wednesday of murder with a firearm specification.

Darnell Bryant-Bey, 20, of the 1900 block of North Michigan Street faces life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 18 years when he is sentenced by visiting Judge Peter Handwork in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Mr. Bryant-Bey fatally shot Shellton Hicks, 16, on the afternoon of June 11 near Sherman Elementary School at Walnut and Peck streets.

The jury of eight women and four men deliberated nearly nine hours over two days before returning its verdict.

Contact Jennifer Feehan at jfeehan@theblade.com or 419-213-2134.