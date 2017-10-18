Wednesday, Oct 18, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Courts

Toledo man found guilty in death of teenager

By  | BLADE STAFF WRITER
Published on
  • n3bryantboy-jpg

    The murder trial of Darnell Bryant-Bey, 19, began Monday. He has been found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

    THE BLADE/JETTA FRASER
    Buy This Image

  • Shellton-Hicks

    Shellton Hicks, who was shot and killed in June in North Toledo.
Shellton-Hicks

Shellton Hicks, who was shot and killed in June in North Toledo.

Enlarge

A Toledo man charged with shooting to death a teenager on a school playground was found guilty Wednesday of murder with a firearm specification.

Darnell Bryant-Bey, 20, of the 1900 block of North Michigan Street faces life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 18 years when he is sentenced by visiting Judge Peter Handwork in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Mr. Bryant-Bey fatally shot Shellton Hicks, 16, on the afternoon of June 11 near Sherman Elementary School at Walnut and Peck streets.

The jury of eight women and four men deliberated nearly nine hours over two days before returning its verdict.

Contact Jennifer Feehan at jfeehan@theblade.com or 419-213-2134.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…