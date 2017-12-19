Wednesday, Dec 20, 2017
Courts

Defendant asks court to delay trial in Sierah Joughin murder case

WAUSEON — With a Jan. 16 trial date looming, a rural Delta man charged with capital murder plans to ask the court to postpone his jury trial.

Mark Berling, lead defense attorney for James Worley, said Tuesday that he intends to ask Fulton County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Robinson to continue the trial date for Worley, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and 17 other felonies in the 2016 abduction and death of Sierah Joughin, 20, of Metamora.

Ms. Joughin, a student at the University of Toledo, disappeared while riding her bicycle home on a rural Fulton County road July 19, 2016. Her body was later found in a shallow grave in a nearby cornfield. An autopsy concluded she was asphyxiated.

Worley, 58, faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.

“We will be moving for a continuance due to some scheduling problems with an expert witness for the mitigation phase, should there be one,” Mr. Berling said.

If Worley is found guilty at trial, the court would then hold a sentencing phase in which the defense would call witnesses to provide mitigating evidence, or reasons, why the defendant should not receive a death sentence.

A hearing in Worley's case is scheduled for Wednesday. He remains held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Contact Jennifer Feehan at jfeehan@theblade.com or 419-213-2134.

