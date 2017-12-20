Lucas Co. judges vote unanimously to remove minister from wedding duty

A minister who has been performing weddings at the Lucas County Courthouse for nearly 25 years lost that privilege Wednesday after he reportedly mistreated a same-sex couple.

The 10 common pleas judges voted unanimously to remove the Rev. John Oliver from the courthouse after receiving a report and recommendation from the courthouse facility committee, which investigated the complaint.

“It is my belief that the Reverend mistreated the couple, and that's unacceptable,” said Court Administrator Brian Patrick, who is on the committee. “Some of the claims that were made by the couple, that were backed up by court staff who witnessed it, he completely denied so I think there was an issue of dishonesty.”

Administrative Judge Gene Zmuda called the judges’ unanimous decision “a reaffirmation of what we do as a court, namely the fair and equal application of the law for those who come before us.”

“Reverend Oliver’s actions and behavior reflect either an inability to or an outright refusal to accept such a fundamental principle in our law,” he said. “The only solution was to have him removed from the courthouse.”

Attorney Keith Mitchell, who represented Mr. Oliver at his Dec. 4 meeting with the facility committee, was unaware of the judges' decision when contacted Wednesday afternoon.

“I'm very surprised,” Mr. Mitchell said, adding that Mr. Oliver maintained that he treated all couples who came to him to be married the same.

Mr. Oliver was one of two ministers who were permitted to perform weddings at the courthouse, and they typically were there on alternating weeks.

Mr. Patrick said the Rev. Sandra Frost agreed to be on duty Thursday and Friday in Mr. Oliver's place. Neither of the ministers are paid by the court but are permitted to be there at the court's discretion.

Mr. Oliver “was permitted to perform marriages and that permission has ended,” Mr. Patrick said, adding that it is the court's intention to continue having a minister on duty to perform weddings.

When the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in 2015, Mr. Oliver initially said his church would not permit him to perform such weddings. He was told he could no longer work inside the courthouse if that was the case, and he changed his position.

According to the complaint lodged by two women who were married by Mr. Oliver in August, he did not allow them to exchange vows or rings, telling them it was a “nontraditional” marriage. They said he simply asked if they both consented to be married, pronounced them married, and collected his $25 fee.

According to the facility committee's report on the complaint, the minister claimed he spent 15 to 18 minutes explaining to the couple the seriousness of marriage and said they never told him they wished to exchange vows or rings.

Asked if he performs different ceremonies for same-sex couples, he told the committee he used different words and that “if they [the same-sex couple] agree to be married, then I pronounce it done.”

He further told the committee, “There is no manual for same-sex marriages. You won't find one in a Christian bookstore.”

The report shows he raised his Bible and said, “This is the manual for a man and woman marriage.”

The committee concluded Mr. Oliver treated the couple “in an unsatisfactory manner” and that “such treatment is inconsistent with the court's values. Further, given that the local community is not privy to the arrangements between the ministers and the court, it would be easy to misinterpret Reverend Oliver's actions as being sanctioned by the court.”

