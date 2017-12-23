South Toledo woman charged with vandalism

The exterior of Subway which is located at Superior and Adams in downtown Toledo. The Blade

A South Toledo woman caused significant damage to a downtown restaurant’s register earlier this month, according to documents filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Taneishia Kynard, 26, of the 1200 block of Turner Avenue, went to the Subway restaurant in the 400 block of North Superior Street on Dec. 1, according to court records. She was charged with vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

While complaining to restaurant staff and during a “fit of rage,” Ms. Kynard knocked the machine onto the floor, causing more than $500 worth of damage, court documents show.

Ms. Kynard was arrested by Toledo police Thursday in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue.

She also was charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor offense.

She later was booked in the Lucas County jail, according to court records. Her court case is pending.