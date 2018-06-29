Toledo woman sentenced for forging checks from jail fund

A Toledo woman who forged and distributed checks from the Lucas County jail's commissary fund was placed on community control for three years and ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution.

Chrystie Norwood, 28, of the 2100 block of Consaul Street pleaded guilty May 7 to grand theft and two counts of receiving stolen property. As part of her sentence imposed Wednesday, Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding also ordered her to spend 120 days on electronic monitoring.

Investigators said she forged checks to others from the commissary fund, which is composed of money deposited by inmates or others on their behalf. Norwood was ordered to pay $17,342 to Fifth Third Bank and $425 to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.