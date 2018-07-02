Sierah Joughin family to take ownership of Worley property

The real estate of James Dean Worley, who was sentenced to death for murdering Sierah Joughin, will be transferred to the late girl’s mother as part of a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The settlement agreement, filed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court last month, also calls for Ms. Joughin’s estate to be awarded $3.6 million in the event Worley “receives a windfall sum of money such as winning the lottery, or receiving book or movie rights or royalties” related to his story.

Family members filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Worley in April, 2017. At the time they announced their intention to destroy the barn that played a central role in Ms. Joughin’s murder, calling the structure a “neon sign” of bad memories.

Inside the barn, authorities investigating Ms. Joughin’s death found a carpet-lined freezer, restraints, and both a mattress and a pink underwear containing the victim’s DNA.

The 20-year-old University of Toledo student was abducted on July 19, 2016 while riding her bike. Three days later, authorities found her remains buried in a cornfield along County Road 7. An autopsy later revealed that she died from asphyxiation.

Mr. Worley was convicted on March 27 by a Fulton County jury on 17 counts, including aggravated murder, kidnapping, and felonious assault. The judge sentenced him to death, and Worley has filed his notice of appeal.

