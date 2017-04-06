Thursday, Apr 06, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Culture

PEACH WEEKENDER | ENTERTAINMENT

Jack Hanna puts animals center stage in Toledo

'Into the Wild Live' will be at the Valentine Theatre on Saturday

By  | BLADE FEATURES EDITOR
Published on
  • Peach-Weekender-4

    Peach Weekender cover of the The Blade's April 6, 2017 edition.

    THE BLADE
    Buy This Image

  • Jack-Hanna-1

    Jack Hanna, John Goodman, and Adam Pally chat with James Corden during "The Late Late Show with James Corden," March 9.

    Terence Patrick

Jun­gle Jack Hanna is pas­sion­ate about an­i­mals.

He’s pas­sion­ate about zoos and pas­sion­ate about ed­u­ca­tion.

And at 9 a.m. he’s sur­pris­ingly pas­sion­ate about do­ing an in­ter­view in ad­vance of his Satur­day visit to the Val­en­tine The­atre with his lat­est show, Into the Wild Live!

A sim­ple in­quiry into what peo­ple can ex­pect elic­its a min­utes-long an­swer.

“About 15 years ago I started do­ing these the­ater shows,” he said by phone from his of­fice in Co­lum­bus, where he is di­rec­tor emer­i­tus of the Co­lum­bus Zoo. “It’s not just a mat­ter of in­come; I en­joy them. I show an eight-minute video of my trip to Rwanda [where he’s part of ef­forts to save the moun­tain go­ril­las], then we’ll go into some live an­i­mals.

IF YOU GO

What: Into the Wild Live with Jack Hanna.

When and where: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.

Information: Tickets are $28 and $38. The $48 seats are sold out. Call 419-242-2787 or go to valentinetheatre. com

 

“It could be a sloth, it could be a chee­tah, it could be a bear cat from Asia — and then there’s an­other clip about an el­e­phant or­phan­age in East Africa, and then we bring out some more an­i­mals. I’ve never done the same show. I’ve done more than 600 shows around the world in 30 years, and we’ll show some clips from those and take ques­tions.”

Long­time tele­vi­sion view­ers will know Jack Han­nah from de­cades of reg­u­lar ap­pear­ances on late night talk shows, more than 100 with David Letter­man alone. He spent 15 years as di­rec­tor of the Co­lum­bus Zoo and Aquar­ium be­fore be­com­ing es­sen­tially an am­bas­sa­dor-at-large. He’s also writ­ten 12 books and hosted sev­eral syn­di­cated wild­life shows, in­clud­ing Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild, the win­ner of four Day­time Emmy Awards, and cur­rently Jack Hanna’s Wild Count­down.

Ex­actly which an­i­mals Hanna will bring to the Val­en­tine re­mains to be seen, but he’s pas­sion­ate in his be­lief that wild an­i­mals should be both seen and pro­tected out­side of zoos. His Toledo trip is meant to em­pha­size that.

Whether it’s a 5-year-old in Toledo or an 80-year-old in Mo­zam­bique, Hanna said just ex­pos­ing peo­ple to an­i­mals will never be enough.

“My num­ber one goal is ed­u­ca­tion, fol­lowed by con­ser­va­tion. … You can’t go into these vil­lages in some of these jun­gles [where wild­life is hunted for food] and tell them what do do with their an­i­mals. You have to talk to them first. I do as much work with peo­ple as I do with an­i­mals.”

Hanna’s pas­sion comes to the fore when asked about crit­i­cism of Amer­i­can zoos, es­pe­cially in the wake of the shoot­ing of the go­rilla Har­ambe in Cin­cin­nati last year.

“In Toledo you have one of the fin­est zoos in the coun­try, I hope you know that. It’s a spe­cial place,” he be­gan. “An­i­mal rights peo­ple love to use words like ‘cap­tiv­ity’ and ‘wild’ [when talk­ing about zoos]. We can eas­ily say this is not cap­tiv­ity.

“Why is that? Ninety-eight per­cent are from other zoos, not the wild. These an­i­mals have it bet­ter than most peo­ple through­out the world. When an­i­mals are born into a zoo­log­i­cal park, they’re raised there in a con­trolled en­vi­ron­ment.”

The Har­ambe in­ci­dent was an anom­aly, the an­i­mal ex­pert con­tends, much like the al­li­ga­tor at­tack on a child at Walt Dis­ney World. He ar­gues that zoos have an un­prece­dented safety record, ac­count­ing for 184 mil­lion U.S. vis­i­tors last year alone.

“It was a ter­ri­ble thing that hap­pened [in Cin­cin­nati],” said Hanna, who has a home in Rwanda and works on con­ser­va­tion ef­forts with moun­tain go­ril­las. “But go­ing to a zoo­log­i­cal park is one of the saf­est things any hu­man be­ing can do in this coun­try. I’ll put their safety record up against any in­dus­try. Thirty years ago I couldn’t sit here and de­fend a lot of zoo­log­i­cal parks, but to­day I sure can do it.”

Much of Jack Hanna’s me­dia suc­cess stems from his ap­proach­abil­ity, a trait those at Satur­day’s show will ex­pe­ri­ence first­hand.

“I like do­ing as many au­to­graphs as I can be­fore the show, and if I have time, af­ter the show,” the zo­ol­o­gist said. “I like talk­ing to peo­ple about what they think about an­i­mals. I have a say­ing: ‘Touch the Heart, Teach the mind.’ That’s what I live by in the zoo world, and that’s what I live by in my shows.”

Contact Mike Pearson at: mpearson@theblade.com or 419-724-6159.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…