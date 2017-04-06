Jack Hanna puts animals center stage in Toledo

Jun­gle Jack Hanna is pas­sion­ate about an­i­mals.

He’s pas­sion­ate about zoos and pas­sion­ate about ed­u­ca­tion.

And at 9 a.m. he’s sur­pris­ingly pas­sion­ate about do­ing an in­ter­view in ad­vance of his Satur­day visit to the Val­en­tine The­atre with his lat­est show, Into the Wild Live!

A sim­ple in­quiry into what peo­ple can ex­pect elic­its a min­utes-long an­swer.

“About 15 years ago I started do­ing these the­ater shows,” he said by phone from his of­fice in Co­lum­bus, where he is di­rec­tor emer­i­tus of the Co­lum­bus Zoo. “It’s not just a mat­ter of in­come; I en­joy them. I show an eight-minute video of my trip to Rwanda [where he’s part of ef­forts to save the moun­tain go­ril­las], then we’ll go into some live an­i­mals.

IF YOU GO



What: Into the Wild Live with Jack Hanna.



When and where: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.



Information: Tickets are $28 and $38. The $48 seats are sold out. Call 419-242-2787 or go to What: Into the Wild Live with Jack Hanna.When and where: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.Information: Tickets are $28 and $38. The $48 seats are sold out. Call 419-242-2787 or go to valentinetheatre. com

“It could be a sloth, it could be a chee­tah, it could be a bear cat from Asia — and then there’s an­other clip about an el­e­phant or­phan­age in East Africa, and then we bring out some more an­i­mals. I’ve never done the same show. I’ve done more than 600 shows around the world in 30 years, and we’ll show some clips from those and take ques­tions.”

Long­time tele­vi­sion view­ers will know Jack Han­nah from de­cades of reg­u­lar ap­pear­ances on late night talk shows, more than 100 with David Letter­man alone. He spent 15 years as di­rec­tor of the Co­lum­bus Zoo and Aquar­ium be­fore be­com­ing es­sen­tially an am­bas­sa­dor-at-large. He’s also writ­ten 12 books and hosted sev­eral syn­di­cated wild­life shows, in­clud­ing Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild, the win­ner of four Day­time Emmy Awards, and cur­rently Jack Hanna’s Wild Count­down.

Ex­actly which an­i­mals Hanna will bring to the Val­en­tine re­mains to be seen, but he’s pas­sion­ate in his be­lief that wild an­i­mals should be both seen and pro­tected out­side of zoos. His Toledo trip is meant to em­pha­size that.

Whether it’s a 5-year-old in Toledo or an 80-year-old in Mo­zam­bique, Hanna said just ex­pos­ing peo­ple to an­i­mals will never be enough.

“My num­ber one goal is ed­u­ca­tion, fol­lowed by con­ser­va­tion. … You can’t go into these vil­lages in some of these jun­gles [where wild­life is hunted for food] and tell them what do do with their an­i­mals. You have to talk to them first. I do as much work with peo­ple as I do with an­i­mals.”

Hanna’s pas­sion comes to the fore when asked about crit­i­cism of Amer­i­can zoos, es­pe­cially in the wake of the shoot­ing of the go­rilla Har­ambe in Cin­cin­nati last year.

“In Toledo you have one of the fin­est zoos in the coun­try, I hope you know that. It’s a spe­cial place,” he be­gan. “An­i­mal rights peo­ple love to use words like ‘cap­tiv­ity’ and ‘wild’ [when talk­ing about zoos]. We can eas­ily say this is not cap­tiv­ity.

“Why is that? Ninety-eight per­cent are from other zoos, not the wild. These an­i­mals have it bet­ter than most peo­ple through­out the world. When an­i­mals are born into a zoo­log­i­cal park, they’re raised there in a con­trolled en­vi­ron­ment.”

The Har­ambe in­ci­dent was an anom­aly, the an­i­mal ex­pert con­tends, much like the al­li­ga­tor at­tack on a child at Walt Dis­ney World. He ar­gues that zoos have an un­prece­dented safety record, ac­count­ing for 184 mil­lion U.S. vis­i­tors last year alone.

“It was a ter­ri­ble thing that hap­pened [in Cin­cin­nati],” said Hanna, who has a home in Rwanda and works on con­ser­va­tion ef­forts with moun­tain go­ril­las. “But go­ing to a zoo­log­i­cal park is one of the saf­est things any hu­man be­ing can do in this coun­try. I’ll put their safety record up against any in­dus­try. Thirty years ago I couldn’t sit here and de­fend a lot of zoo­log­i­cal parks, but to­day I sure can do it.”

Much of Jack Hanna’s me­dia suc­cess stems from his ap­proach­abil­ity, a trait those at Satur­day’s show will ex­pe­ri­ence first­hand.

“I like do­ing as many au­to­graphs as I can be­fore the show, and if I have time, af­ter the show,” the zo­ol­o­gist said. “I like talk­ing to peo­ple about what they think about an­i­mals. I have a say­ing: ‘Touch the Heart, Teach the mind.’ That’s what I live by in the zoo world, and that’s what I live by in my shows.”

Contact Mike Pearson at: mpearson@theblade.com or 419-724-6159.