Jack Hanna puts animals center stage in Toledo

Jungle Jack Hanna is passionate about animals.
He’s passionate about zoos and passionate about education.
And at 9 a.m. he’s surprisingly passionate about doing an interview in advance of his Saturday visit to the Valentine Theatre with his latest show, Into the Wild Live!
A simple inquiry into what people can expect elicits a minutes-long answer.
“About 15 years ago I started doing these theater shows,” he said by phone from his office in Columbus, where he is director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo. “It’s not just a matter of income; I enjoy them. I show an eight-minute video of my trip to Rwanda [where he’s part of efforts to save the mountain gorillas], then we’ll go into some live animals.
What: Into the Wild Live with Jack Hanna.
When and where: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St.
Information: Tickets are $28 and $38. The $48 seats are sold out. Call 419-242-2787 or go to valentinetheatre. com
“It could be a sloth, it could be a cheetah, it could be a bear cat from Asia — and then there’s another clip about an elephant orphanage in East Africa, and then we bring out some more animals. I’ve never done the same show. I’ve done more than 600 shows around the world in 30 years, and we’ll show some clips from those and take questions.”
Longtime television viewers will know Jack Hannah from decades of regular appearances on late night talk shows, more than 100 with David Letterman alone. He spent 15 years as director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium before becoming essentially an ambassador-at-large. He’s also written 12 books and hosted several syndicated wildlife shows, including Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild, the winner of four Daytime Emmy Awards, and currently Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown.
Exactly which animals Hanna will bring to the Valentine remains to be seen, but he’s passionate in his belief that wild animals should be both seen and protected outside of zoos. His Toledo trip is meant to emphasize that.
Whether it’s a 5-year-old in Toledo or an 80-year-old in Mozambique, Hanna said just exposing people to animals will never be enough.
“My number one goal is education, followed by conservation. … You can’t go into these villages in some of these jungles [where wildlife is hunted for food] and tell them what do do with their animals. You have to talk to them first. I do as much work with people as I do with animals.”
Hanna’s passion comes to the fore when asked about criticism of American zoos, especially in the wake of the shooting of the gorilla Harambe in Cincinnati last year.
“In Toledo you have one of the finest zoos in the country, I hope you know that. It’s a special place,” he began. “Animal rights people love to use words like ‘captivity’ and ‘wild’ [when talking about zoos]. We can easily say this is not captivity.
“Why is that? Ninety-eight percent are from other zoos, not the wild. These animals have it better than most people throughout the world. When animals are born into a zoological park, they’re raised there in a controlled environment.”
The Harambe incident was an anomaly, the animal expert contends, much like the alligator attack on a child at Walt Disney World. He argues that zoos have an unprecedented safety record, accounting for 184 million U.S. visitors last year alone.
“It was a terrible thing that happened [in Cincinnati],” said Hanna, who has a home in Rwanda and works on conservation efforts with mountain gorillas. “But going to a zoological park is one of the safest things any human being can do in this country. I’ll put their safety record up against any industry. Thirty years ago I couldn’t sit here and defend a lot of zoological parks, but today I sure can do it.”
Much of Jack Hanna’s media success stems from his approachability, a trait those at Saturday’s show will experience firsthand.
“I like doing as many autographs as I can before the show, and if I have time, after the show,” the zoologist said. “I like talking to people about what they think about animals. I have a saying: ‘Touch the Heart, Teach the mind.’ That’s what I live by in the zoo world, and that’s what I live by in my shows.”
Contact Mike Pearson at: mpearson@theblade.com or 419-724-6159.
