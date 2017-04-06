Toledo Weak Signals RC show starts Friday

The 63nd annual Toledo Radio Control Exposition — North America’s largest and longest-running radio-control model expo — is Friday through Sunday in the SeaGate Convention Centre, 401 Jefferson Ave.

Also known as the Toledo Weak Signals RC Show, the event, sponsored by the Weak Signals R/​C Club, typically draws more than 12,000 hobbyists and nearly 200 exhibitors. It showcases many types of flying drones, planes, cars, and boats.

New this year will be indoor drone racing. In addition to exhibit booths, there will be a R/​C model competition, speakers, a swap shop, and an auction.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10. They can be purchased at the door, at the Huntington Center box office, or online from Ticketmaster at bit.ly/​2nPTa1I. Youths ages 12 and under are admitted free. Active duty military, National Guardsmen, and reserves also are admitted free with ID. For more information, call 800-745-3000.

■ Ladies of the Phantom of the Opera, a trio of women who played Christine in Boadway and touring productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, sing anything from Broadway classics to the Beatles. The show is at 7:30 today at the Valentine Theatre, 425 N. St. Clair St.

Tickets are $38 to $68, and can be purchased at the box office or at etix.com.

■ Folk singer-activist Charlie King, described by the late Pete Seeger as “one of the finest singers and songwriters of our time,” performs at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 1201 Madison Ave.

Tickets are $10. Mr. King’s latest CD, Life & Love, Tears & Laughter, was released in February.

■ Former American Idol finalist and Elliston, Ohio, native Crystal Bowersox will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Clyde High School, 1015 Race St., Clyde, Ohio. Tickets, which are $30 and $35, can be purchased at the Clyde-Green Springs Board of Education Office, 106 S. Main St., Clyde, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday, or by calling 419-547-0588.

Bowersox, a Toledo School for the Arts graduate who also attended Oak Harbor High School, played in the Toledo area frequently before rising to fame on the nationally broadcast talent show. The singer-songwriter now lives in Nashville. She has released two studio albums, and plays guitar, harmonica, piano, and flute.

■ Get On Up!, a funk and soul revue, is at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Ohio Theatre & Events Center, 3114 Lagrange St.

Tickets in advance are $10 at ohiotheatretoledo.org, or $15 at the door. The walk-up price for Black Swamp Blues Society members is $10, and there is a student price of $10.

The headliner is the Almighty Get Down, voted Cincinnati's best live act. Doors open at 7 p.m.