Daily Log: 8/7

Births
Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center
Kristie and Gabriel Cabrera, Toledo, girl, Aug. 4.
Lelia Valle, Toledo, girl, Aug. 4.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Sierra Pegisn, Toledo, girl, Aug. 5.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Stacey and David Bunker, Perrysburg, girl, Aug. 2.
Alicia Burg, Britton, Mich., boy, Aug. 4.
Dawn and Kevin Oberhouse, Toledo, boy, Aug. 4.
Isabella and Richard Sheeler, Toledo, girl, Aug. 4.
St. Luke’s Hospital
Christina and Jared Simon, Waterville, girl, Aug. 6.
Coroner’s rulings
The Lucas County Coroner has ruled in the following deaths:
Georgia Dillingham, 94, of Perrysburg, April 15, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in 800 block of South Detroit. Accidental, pneumonia due to complications of left femur fracture; deceased fell in assisted living facility.
Paul Vaughn, 46, of Toledo, Nov. 7, at Ebeid. Accidental, escherichia coli sepsis.
Shirley Wright, 89, of Toledo, June 8, at Ebeid. Accidental, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, deceased was knocked down by neighbor’s dog.
