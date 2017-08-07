Daily Log: 8/7

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Kristie and Gabriel Cabrera, Toledo, girl, Aug. 4.

Lelia Valle, Toledo, girl, Aug. 4.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Sierra Pegisn, Toledo, girl, Aug. 5.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Stacey and David Bunker, Perrysburg, girl, Aug. 2.

Alicia Burg, Britton, Mich., boy, Aug. 4.

Dawn and Kevin Oberhouse, Toledo, boy, Aug. 4.

Isabella and Richard Sheeler, Toledo, girl, Aug. 4.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Christina and Jared Simon, Waterville, girl, Aug. 6.

Coroner’s rulings

The Lucas County Coroner has ruled in the following deaths:

Georgia Dillingham, 94, of Perrysburg, April 15, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in 800 block of South Detroit. Accidental, pneumonia due to complications of left femur fracture; deceased fell in assisted living facility.

Paul Vaughn, 46, of Toledo, Nov. 7, at Ebeid. Accidental, escherichia coli sepsis.

Shirley Wright, 89, of Toledo, June 8, at Ebeid. Accidental, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, deceased was knocked down by neighbor’s dog.