Daily Log: 8/13

Births
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Kaitlynn and Cameron Klaege, Toledo, girl, Aug. 10.
Nichole and Jonathan Binder, Lindsey, girl, Aug. 11.
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Creyona Baldwin, Toledo, boy, Aug. 10.
Erin and J. Eric Heilmeier, Sylvania, boy, Aug. 10.
Laila and Akl Ibrahim, Toledo, boy, Aug. 10.
Kristen and Larry Williams, Northwood, girl, Aug. 10.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Salycia Barrera, Toledo, girl, Aug. 10.
St. Luke’s Hospital
Cody and Matthew Fairchild, Toledo, girl, Aug. 11.
Kendrisa Pitta, Toledo, girl, Aug. 11.
