Sunday, Aug 13, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Daily Log

Daily Log: 8/13

BLADE STAFF
Published on

Births

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Kaitlynn and Cameron Klaege, Toledo, girl, Aug. 10.

Nichole and Jonathan Binder, Lindsey, girl, Aug. 11.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Creyona Baldwin, Toledo, boy, Aug. 10.

Erin and J. Eric Heilmeier, Sylvania, boy, Aug. 10.

Laila and Akl Ibrahim, Toledo, boy, Aug. 10.

Kristen and Larry Williams, Northwood, girl, Aug. 10.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Salycia Barrera, Toledo, girl, Aug. 10.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Cody and Matthew Fairchild, Toledo, girl, Aug. 11.

Kendrisa Pitta, Toledo, girl, Aug. 11.

Related Items ,
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…