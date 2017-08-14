Daily Log: 8/14

Monday, Aug 14, 2017
Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Crystal and Shane Manteuffel, Toledo, girl, Aug. 9.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Hayley Ward, Toledo, boy, Aug. 9.

Amy and Kwin Wise, Whitehouse, twin girls, Aug. 9.

Maria and Nicholas Apling, Maumee, girl, Aug. 10.

Floretta Henry, Toledo, girl, Aug. 10.

Kaci Couchman, Hicksville, Ohio, girl, Aug. 10.

Tiffany and Andrew Miller, Toledo, boy, Aug. 11.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Samantha Giznsky and Bradley Johnson, Toledo, girl, Aug. 12.

