Daily Log: 8/14

Births
Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center
Crystal and Shane Manteuffel, Toledo, girl, Aug. 9.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Hayley Ward, Toledo, boy, Aug. 9.
Amy and Kwin Wise, Whitehouse, twin girls, Aug. 9.
Maria and Nicholas Apling, Maumee, girl, Aug. 10.
Floretta Henry, Toledo, girl, Aug. 10.
Kaci Couchman, Hicksville, Ohio, girl, Aug. 10.
Tiffany and Andrew Miller, Toledo, boy, Aug. 11.
St. Luke’s Hospital
Samantha Giznsky and Bradley Johnson, Toledo, girl, Aug. 12.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.