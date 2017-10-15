Daily Log: 10.15

Births
Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital
Angel Stempowski, Toledo, boy, Sept. 12.
Samantha Stinson, Northwood, boy, Sept. 12.
Amber Defendock, Genoa, Ohio, girl, Sept. 13.
Brittany Wahl, Oak Harbor, Ohio, girl, Sept. 13.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Elizabeth Pohlman, Toledo, girl, Sept. 12.
St. Luke’s Hospital
Kinesthe Wilson, Bowling Green, girl, Sept. 13.
Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center
Violet Marie Clark, Toledo, boy, Sept. 13.
Da’Neil Brown, Toledo, boy, Sept. 14.
