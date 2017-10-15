Sunday, Oct 15, 2017
Daily Log: 10.15

Births

Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital

Angel Stempowski, Toledo, boy, Sept. 12.

Samantha Stinson, Northwood, boy, Sept. 12.

Amber Defendock, Genoa, Ohio, girl, Sept. 13.

Brittany Wahl, Oak Harbor, Ohio, girl, Sept. 13.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Elizabeth Pohlman, Toledo, girl, Sept. 12.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Kinesthe Wilson, Bowling Green, girl, Sept. 13.

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Violet Marie Clark, Toledo, boy, Sept. 13.

Da’Neil Brown, Toledo, boy, Sept. 14.

