Daily Log: 10/17

Births
Mercy Health
St. Vincent Medical Center
Melyssa Wills, Toledo, boy, Oct. 11.
Veronica and Rodney Smith, Jr., Toledo, girl, Oct. 13.
Ashley Rivers, Toledo, boy, Oct. 14.
Christa Henry, Toledo, boy, Oct. 15.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Jenna Morales, Toledo, girl, Oct. 16.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Lauren and Jeremiah Kollar, Bowling Green, boy, Oct. 13.
Andrea and Andrew Hesson, Metamora, Ohio, boy, Oct. 13.
Jourdan and Juan Cumpian, Northwood, girl, Oct. 14.
Crime reports
Felonious assaults
Keyla Brown, known suspect assaulted victim in 2500 block of Berdan.
Shamicka Woods, known suspect struck victim with bottle causing injuries in 1300 block of Brookview.
Robberies
Kathy Jones, cell phone and vehicle from 1000 block of King.
Ciera Aldaco, cell phone by man who pointed handgun at her in 100 block of Gibbons.
Brian Keiser, vehicle by unknown suspect in 2200 block of Mellwood.
Keisha Weems, purse with contents by unknown person in 2500 block of Monroe.
Burglaries
Margret Bugaj, iPad, cash, purse with contents from residence in 100 block of Van Buren.
Dustin Honour, bicycle from shed at residence in 2900 block of Kendale.
Lutheran Augsburg, two fire extinguishers from 1300 block of Rollins.
Em Waganfeald, unknown person broke into home in 4700 block of Luann, no loss reported.
