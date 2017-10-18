Daily Log: 10/18

Births

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Amanda and Chris Stutzman, Sylvania, girl, Oct. 13.

Ellen Clark and George Pilat, Toledo, boy, Oct. 14.

Amanda and Fred Guterding, Toledo, girl, Oct. 16.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Miken and Tim Oliver, Oregon, girl, Oct. 16.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Oct. 13, 2017

Robert Ducat, 37, sales, and Jennifer Meyers, 35, administrative, both of Maumee.

Sylvester Whitfield, 22, janitor, and Jahniya Kidd, 20, self-employed, both of Toledo.

Andrew Rokicki, 31, machine operator, and Brittany Walton, 32, line operator, both of Toledo.

Peter Martinez, 27, self-employed, and Kindsay Parsons, 22, manager, both of Oregon.

William Likes, 24, military, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Tia Smith, 24, of Oregon.

Oliver Sniadecki, 24, and Haley Whitcomb, 23, shift manager, both of Sylvania.

Katherine Maria, 25, graphic designer, and Brynn Kingsley, 28, triage technician, both of Toledo.

Craig Finch, 70, industrial designer, and Christine Brenot, 65, nurse, both of Temperance.

William Demmy, 64, retired, and Catherine Loney, 60, both of Toledo.

Jason Cain, 30, fabricator, and Jessica Rieger, 25, server, both of Toledo.

Jeffrey Meadows, 23, locksmith, and Megan Bengela, 22, site director, both of Toledo.

Usen Ekpek, 28, student, and Genova Hooker, 21, student, both of Toledo.

Tyler Troutman, 33, machine operator, and Mary Kolasinski, 27, sales representative, both of Sylvania.

Steven Holzschuh, 46, autoworker, and Jacey Owens, 26, both of Monroe.

Kevin Shinaver, 26, mechanical engineer, and Emily Downes, 27, higher education coach, both of Oregon.

Jacob Boris, 34, occupational health, and Lauren Dittman, 35, medical billing, both of Toledo.

Allen Welker, 35, electrician, of Petersburg, Mich., and Ashley Addis, 28, medical assistant, of Toledo.

Joshua Dotson, 24, data analyst, and Kelsey Niese, 24, teacher, both of Sylvania.

Brian Halpern, 22, teller, and Brandy Hartford, 21, nurse assistant, both of Oregon.

James Knapp, 39, general manager, and Amber Gresh, 33, manager, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Rosalene Wilson, jewelry, clothing, video game, and stereo from residence in 2000 block of Hogarth.

Stacie Boles, “pit bull” dog from residence in unit block of West Poinsetta.

Ashley Allen, television and video game system from residence in 1300 block of Elmwood.