Thursday, Dec 21, 2017
Daily Log: 12/21

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Amber Wahl-Moore, Toledo, girl, Dec. 15.

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Debrah Huenefeld, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 19.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Breena and David Sallows, Fayette, Ohio, girl, Dec. 15.

Melissa and Kevin Herman, Toledo, girl, Dec. 18.

Jaylene and Scott Wilson, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 19.

Shannon Davenport, Toledo, girl, Dec. 20.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Anais and Shallus Beatty, Defiance, boy, Nov. 29.

Sara and Jacob Pennington, Metamora, Ohio, girl, Dec. 18.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Stacey and Tanner Kelble, Holland, boy, Dec. 19.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Dec. 18, 2017

Troy Geer, 22, military, and Madison Rutter, 21, student, both of Sylvania.

Elliott Oberneder, 25, nurse, and Heather Pataky, 24, nurse, both of Maumee.

Jesus Aranda Serna, 23, waiter, and Jasmine Glennon, 19, student, both of Toledo.

Michael Smotherman, 43, and Carrie McNutt, 40, both of Oregon.

Christopher Ruiz, 48, truck driver, and Michelle Carr, 46, clerk, both of Oregon.

Nicholas Champion, 32, carpenter, and Brooke Davis, 40, waitress, both of Oregon.

Austin Eversman, 20, sales representative, of Holland, and Sydnie Rodriguez, 20, military, of Oregon.

Toryn Threatt, 25, cashier, and Tina Aglen, 26, both of To- ledo.

Joshua Askew, 49, self-employed, and Brittany Quinzy, 27, self-employed, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Kelly Perz, assaulted by known person in 2200 block of Tremainsville.

Lonnie Tyler, assaulted in 600 block of Cherry.

