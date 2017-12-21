Daily Log: 12/21

Births
Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center
Amber Wahl-Moore, Toledo, girl, Dec. 15.
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Debrah Huenefeld, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 19.
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Breena and David Sallows, Fayette, Ohio, girl, Dec. 15.
Melissa and Kevin Herman, Toledo, girl, Dec. 18.
Jaylene and Scott Wilson, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 19.
Shannon Davenport, Toledo, girl, Dec. 20.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Anais and Shallus Beatty, Defiance, boy, Nov. 29.
Sara and Jacob Pennington, Metamora, Ohio, girl, Dec. 18.
St. Luke’s Hospital
Stacey and Tanner Kelble, Holland, boy, Dec. 19.
Marriage licenses
Lucas County
Dec. 18, 2017
Troy Geer, 22, military, and Madison Rutter, 21, student, both of Sylvania.
Elliott Oberneder, 25, nurse, and Heather Pataky, 24, nurse, both of Maumee.
Jesus Aranda Serna, 23, waiter, and Jasmine Glennon, 19, student, both of Toledo.
Michael Smotherman, 43, and Carrie McNutt, 40, both of Oregon.
Christopher Ruiz, 48, truck driver, and Michelle Carr, 46, clerk, both of Oregon.
Nicholas Champion, 32, carpenter, and Brooke Davis, 40, waitress, both of Oregon.
Austin Eversman, 20, sales representative, of Holland, and Sydnie Rodriguez, 20, military, of Oregon.
Toryn Threatt, 25, cashier, and Tina Aglen, 26, both of To- ledo.
Joshua Askew, 49, self-employed, and Brittany Quinzy, 27, self-employed, both of Toledo.
Crime reports
Felonious assaults
Kelly Perz, assaulted by known person in 2200 block of Tremainsville.
Lonnie Tyler, assaulted in 600 block of Cherry.
