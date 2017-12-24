Sunday, Dec 24, 2017
One of America's Great Newspapers ~ Toledo, Ohio
Daily Log

Daily Log: 12/24

BLADE STAFF
Published on

Births

ProMedica Bay Park Hospital

Nancy McFarland, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 22.

St. Luke’s Hospital

Amanda and Mike Sattler, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 22.

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Emily and Ryan Baechle, Toledo, girl, Dec. 20.

Amanda and Robert Boris, Rossford, boy, Dec. 21.

Sarah and Phil Sargent, Toledo, boy, Dec. 22.

Tameka and Leon Thrash, Toledo, boy, Dec. 22.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Jessica and Michael Davis, Swanton, boy, Dec. 18.

Paula and Marcus Ma, Temperance, Mich., boy, Dec. 19.

Morgan and Dan Erce, Maumee, girl, Dec. 19.

Tomara Boxley, Toledo, girl, Dec. 20.

Krista and David Malathong, Toledo, girl, Dec. 21.

Related Items
Click to comment

Quis autem vel eum iure reprehenderit qui in ea voluptate velit esse quam nihil molestiae consequatur, vel illum qui dolorem?

Temporibus autem quibusdam et aut officiis debitis aut rerum necessitatibus saepe eveniet.

Copyright © 2015 Toledo Blade

To Top

Fetching stories…