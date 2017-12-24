Daily Log: 12/24

Births
ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
Nancy McFarland, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 22.
St. Luke’s Hospital
Amanda and Mike Sattler, Perrysburg, boy, Dec. 22.
Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center
Emily and Ryan Baechle, Toledo, girl, Dec. 20.
Amanda and Robert Boris, Rossford, boy, Dec. 21.
Sarah and Phil Sargent, Toledo, boy, Dec. 22.
Tameka and Leon Thrash, Toledo, boy, Dec. 22.
ProMedica Flower Hospital
Jessica and Michael Davis, Swanton, boy, Dec. 18.
Paula and Marcus Ma, Temperance, Mich., boy, Dec. 19.
Morgan and Dan Erce, Maumee, girl, Dec. 19.
Tomara Boxley, Toledo, girl, Dec. 20.
Krista and David Malathong, Toledo, girl, Dec. 21.
