Daily Log: 2/26

Births

Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center

Sarah and Craig Metzger, Toledo, girl, Feb. 22

Zainab Mohammed and Anwer Aldhaheri, Toledo, girl, Feb. 22

Lacy Hudson and Anthony Rumbaugh, Toledo, girl, Feb. 23

Shayna Imons, Toledo, girl, Feb. 23

Crime reports

Robberies

Tyrell Benton, cash by two teenagers who assaulted him on Earl at Leach.

David Thomas, wallet with contents by suspect on Starr at Willard.

Burglaries

Linda Nuhfer, no loss reported from residence in 1900 block of Genesee.

Michael Hanck, television, laptop computer, video games, and video cartridges from residence in 3100 block of Kimball.

Dominique Rushing, clothing, jewelry, and personal papers from residence in 900 block of Woodward.

Diane Evans, video game, video cartridges, CDs, and purse with contents from 300 block of Moorish.

Kevin Willet, television and sound bar from residence in 900 block of Noble.

Nikiki Daniels, victim was assaulted in 1400 block of Belmont.

Multi-Flow, assorted tools from vehicle in lot of business in 2700 block of Avondale.

ERS Auto Sales, computer monitor and tools from business in 2000 block of Lagrange.

Waseem Ahmed, appliances from 1600 block of Vance.

Kristi Putman, video game from residence in 800 block of Main.

Taul Ellis, Jr., two televisions, computer, clothing, and cash from residence in 1000 block of Marmion.

Custom Body Shop, no loss reported from business in 1800 block of Dorr.

Shalyn Couch, television, video game systems, video cartridges, phone charger, and cell phone from residence in 5100 block of Norwich.

Christine Kidd, generator from back porch of residence in 400 block of Barker.

Rufus Little, food and toiletries from residence in 500 block of East Woodruff.

Kenneth Whaley, cash from 500 block of North Wheeling.

Casey Buck, video game and remote from residence in 5300 block of 307th.

Robert Weidner, two televisions, laptop computer, and clothing from residence in 4000 block of Vogel.

Terry Bell, television from residence in 5700 block of Stickney.

April Pearson, tools from residence in 1400 block of Milburn.

Ronald Galpal, two televisions, iPad, Rolex watch, and DVD movies from residence in 600 block of Dearborn.

Quincy Russell, cash and jewelry from residence in 1300 block of Felt.

Manicini Grisham, no loss reported from residence in 1700 block of Mulberry.

Kenneth Thorton, diamond earrings and surround-sound system from residence in 1300 block of Waverly.

Sierra Sheares, miscellaneous karate equipment and stereo equipment from 2100 block of Ashland.

Michelle Johnson, no loss reported from residence in 300 block of West Oakland.

Brandon Keivens, personal papers from residence in 1700 block of Christian

Shawnetta Carlisle, television, laptop computer, mattress, ornaments, video game, video cartridges, framed paintings, and desktop computer from residence in 2100 block of Stirrup.

Danny Curns, television and Roku from residence in unit block of Greenwood.

Anna Walker, water heater from 1100 block of Waverly.

Larry Pokorny, stove and dishwasher from 2000 block of Brussels.

Deonandre Jones, no loss reported from residence in unit block of Southard.

Daniel Lee, no loss reported from residence in 700 block of Thayer.

Thefts

Courtney Keith, wallet with contents from 800 block of East Alexis.

Joshua Aldrich, wallet with contents from 2700 block of Tremainsville.

Karenajhi Penson, credit card from 5800 block of West Central.

Timothy Richissin, laptop computer and backpack with contents from vehicle in 2000 block of Parkwood.

Tracy McNutt, prescription medication from 500 block of Arden Place.

Hannah Saunders, keys, wallet with contents from 12th at Adams.

Jamie Neal, credit card from residence in 1600 block of Broadway.

Kelly Luck, credit cards from 4700 block of South.

Shiaja Craig, purse with contents from 5600 block of Secor.

ABC Seamless, two garage doors from business in 5500 block of Telegraph.

Tracey Godsey, firearm from residence in 2600 block of Norwalk.

Charles Seiz, jewelry from residence in 2300 block of Goddard.

Malcolm Lewis, coat, license and bank card from vehicle in 2400 block of Drummond.

Lurena Byrd, music equipment from vehicle in unit block of South Byrne.

Pamela Dummort, photos, cedar chest, antique tablecloths, knives, television, and pillow case from residence in 6000 block of Hill.

Rachel Rogers, cash, rifle, media stick, video camera, and video-game system from residence in 3600 block of Hill.

Tracy Ish, purse with contents from Spencer at Western.

Gregory Wright, assorted jewelry from residence in 4300 block of Dorr.

Lawanda Taylor, computer, iPad, headset, and jewelry from 3400 block of Middlesex.

Joshua White, firearm from vehicle in 1200 block of West State Line.

Nancy Celusta, earrings and clothes from 2400 block of North Reynolds.

Henry Spencer, laptop computer, computer tablet, wallet with contents, and book bag with contents from vehicle in 2200 block of Stirrup.

Skylar Jackson, clothing, lead apron, beverages, iPod, charger, and vehicle accessories from vehicle in 800 block of East Bancroft.

Alontae Brown, shoes and cash from 4700 block of Vermaas.

Mychal Breland, cash and credit card from 2900 block of Letchworth.

Debra Rolen, medications from residence in 4000 block of Caroline.

Dylan Sparks, assorted tools from vehicle at home in 1400 block of Brooke Park.

Jean Konwinski, medication from 4100 block of North Holland Sylvania.

Aero Communication, construction equipment from vehicle in 800 block of Waverly.

Jason Humphrey, four firearms from residence in 5800 block of Spring Hollow.

Christopher Pickens, medication from 5200 block of Amsden.

Anissa Diaz, license plate from vehicle in 900 block of Clark.

Tracy McLain, clothing and medication from 1800 block of Miami.

Jesicita Mendoza, hair clippers, hair trimmers, hair scissors, flat iron, hair dryer, and personal papers from vehicle in 5000 block of Jamieson.

Justin Rawson, table saw, miler box, extension cords, air compressor, and assorted tools from vehicle in 5600 block of Ryewyck.

Dajzhanae Smith, wallet with contents from unit block of Main.

Hope Miller, medication from residence in 800 block of Prouty.

Jessica Feeny, medication from 2100 block North Summit.

Tenn Underwood, prescription medications from 600 block of Segur.

Angie Downard, credit card, identification, glasses, and car charger from vehicle in 330 block of Elm.

Manchester Roofing, two propane tanks from business in 5000 block of Bennett.

Andrea Wiggins, wallet with contents from 1800 block of West Bancroft.

Ma Assenmacher, wallet with contents from 1900 block of Miami.

Julie Bobash, wallet with contents from 4800 block of Monroe.

Andrea McGee, amplifiers, radio equipment, equalizers, and speakers from vehicle in 2600 block of Eastgate

Coroner’s rulings

The Lucas County Coroner has ruled in the following deaths:

JC Baldock, Jr., 55, of Toledo, Sept. 13, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (fentanyl and others).

Charles Dickens, 80, of Toledo, Dec. 30, at Genacross Lutheran H, 100 block of North Wheeling. Accidental, complications of blunt force trauma to left lower extremity; deceased fell at a nursing home.

Kendra Dodds, 37, of Toledo, Aug. 26, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, anoxic encephalopathy due to combined drug intoxication (fentanyl, cocaine and morphine).

Terry Folck, 55, of Toledo, Sept. 16, in 3400 block of West Alexis. Accidental, combined ethanol and drug intoxication (cocaine and Hydrocodone).

Kenneth Hopkins, 44, of Toledo, May 31, at home. Undetermined, sharp force trauma to right upper extremity; deceased stabbed self and substance abuse.

Dewanna James, 43, of Toledo, Oct. 3, in 1600 block of Spielbusch. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (morphine and others).

Romario Mitchell, 43, of Toledo, Sept. 10, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, combined drug intoxication (morphin-heroin metabolite and cocaine).

Paul Vandersteen, 47, of Toledo, Nov. 10, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Accidental, multiple blunt force trauma; deceased was struck by vehicle.

Jennifer Williams, 31, of Toledo, Sept. 25, at home. Accidental, acute combined drug intoxication-cocaine, diphenhydramine, and fentanyl.

Wade Alexander, 22, of Toledo, Aug. 3, at home. Accidental, combined drug intoxication (oxycodone and others).

Robert Kidd, 84, of Perrysburg, Jan. 8, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in 800 block of South Detroit. Accidental, complications of hip and rib fractures; deceased fell at home.

Michael McCormick, 75, of Oregon, June 1, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Suicide, self-inflicted gunshot wound to head.

William Reddington, 68, of Oregon, Sept. 30, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, bilateral acute pneumonia due to complications of blunt force trauma to head; deceased fell at home.

Sherril Williams, 79, of Oregon, Oct. 11, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, acute bronchopneumonia due to multiple blunt trauma; deceased fell down stairs at home.