Daily Log: 9/3

Births
St. Luke’s Hospital
Rachel and Mike Schmaker, Toledo, girl, Sept. 2.
Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital
Amanda and Jeshurun St. John, Curtice, Ohio, boy, Aug. 30.
Mindi and Brandon Dickman, Toledo, girl, Aug. 31.
Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center
Breanna Tanner, Upper Sandusky, twin girls, Aug. 29.
Erin and Justin Tiell, Sylvania, girl, Aug. 31.
Victoria Garza, Whitehouse, boy, Sept. 1.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Tajunique Porter, Toledo, boy, Aug. 29.
Traci and Michael Hahn, Perrysburg, boy, Aug. 30.
Amber and Jacob Kujawski, Toledo, girl, Aug. 30.
Joni and Sushant Khandekar, Maumee, boy, Aug. 31.
Maria Sara Padilla Hernandez and Ramon Porras Rodriguez, Toledo, boy, Aug. 31.
Marissa and Aaron Lafontaine, New Riegel, Ohio, boy, Aug. 31.
Crime reports
Robbery
Desmond Henry, robbed at West Sylvania and Westway.
Thefts
Michael Wood, television from residence in 700 block of Leonard.
Merlin Cornelious, medicine from residence in 1200 block of Walbridge.
Michael Gary, pair of brand-name sunglasses from 400 block of Columbus.
Essance Scott, credit cards from wallet in 300 block of West Bancroft.
Yvonne Scales, purse with contents from vehicle in 4600 block of Airport.
Rebecca Williams, vehicle from 3900 block of Martha.
