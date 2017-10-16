Van Gundy: Cavs have no shot against Warriors

As the lead NBA analyst for ESPN, Jeff Van Gundy has a stake in the illusion of competition this season.

What is there to analyze if — like an uncontested election or a WWE ladder match — the outcome is foreordained?

But the man can’t help himself.

Before the season begins tonight in Cleveland, the unfiltered former coach knows how it will end — and is fine spoiling it.

Can the Cavaliers win the ...

“I don't think anybody has a shot to win the title other than Golden State,” he said Monday night at Savage Arena. “This Golden State Warriors team has the biggest talent differential over the next best teams that I believe has ever occurred in the NBA.”

But what if LeBron James slips on his cape and the heavens align just so and ...

No. No. No.

“I don't even pretend to fake it,” Van Gundy said, leaving the press-release fluff to others at his network. “The Warriors are going to win this year and next year and most likely the year after that. Wake me up as far as suspense goes when a major injury occurs in the playoffs.”

On that note, welcome to basketball season!

Captivating — and candid — as ever, Van Gundy was in town as the keynote speaker for the Toledo basketball team’s annual Rocket Roundball Social.

UT coach Tod Kowalczyk has known the Van Gundy family since his days as a fuse-burning assistant in the Division II Northeast-10 Conference, when he was at Saint Anselm in New Hampshire and Jeff’s older brother, Stan, led the program at league rival UMass Lowell.

It was the boys’ father, though, with whom he became hoops kin. Kowalczyk met Bill Van Gundy, a longtime coach and professor at Genesee Community College in Batavia, N.Y., in the early 1990s. He visited the elder Van Gundy to recruit one of his players, but he left with what would become one of his closest friendships.

When Kowalczyk landed his first head coaching job at Green Bay in 2002, he invited Bill to observe a few practices, then spill his wisdom. The visits have continued every year since, including this week.

Jeff joined along Monday, taking in the young Rockets’ afternoon workout before addressing the team.

“You could tell they have high-character kids who shoot it and share it exceptionally well,” Jeff said. “Their season is going to come down to whether they can they rebound the ball. But I was very impressed. The staff coaches their players the way you would want your son to be coached, and I don't think you can give a coach a higher compliment.”

You might say Kowalczyk learned from some of the best. From afar, Kowalczyk, an enthusiastic NBA fan, has watched Bill’s sons become pillars of the league. Jeff coached the Knicks from 1996 to 2002 and the Rockets from 2003-07. Stan is now the coach and president of the Pistons after successful stops in Miami and Orlando. Both brothers led teams to the finals.

Kowalczyk calls the Van Gundys the “greatest coaching family in the history of basketball.”

Some Pistons fans might contend the jury remains out, but that’s neither here nor there. Their basketball minds operate on a different level, as does their gift of hoops gab.

And nobody gabs straighter than Jeff, who wads up the league talking points and hurls them into the trash.

Sure, a lot of teams made a lot of noise this offseason. Chris Paul joined James Harden in Houston. Paul George teamed with Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City. Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward went to Boston. All will be excellent teams.

But sometimes, the story really is as simple as it seems. Barring the unforeseen, the team with the best player on the planet will advance to the finals for the eighth straight year, and a boundlessly deep Golden State team led by generational stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry — which reclaimed the title from Cleveland in five games last June — will beat them.

As Bulls legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan put it to Cigar Aficionado this week, “You're going to have one or two teams that are going to be great, and another 28 teams that are going to be garbage.”

Van Gundy would not go that far, but appreciates the frustration.

“What happens is through collective bargaining, the artificial individual player maximum salary has made these super teams impossible,” he said. “If you could have a hard cap but the best players could make whatever you could fit under the hard cap, the talent would disperse throughout the league. When [Jordan] was with the Bulls and they had that dominant period, they were challenged every year.”

Our only point of contention was Van Gundy’s all-in bet ... against James. That’s never a safe gamble. I wanted to know more about his thoughts on Cleveland.

The Cavs lost Irving, who, in looking out for number one, decided his brand was befitting of a lead role elsewhere. But they received a compelling return: All-NBA guard Isaiah Thomas, prototype 3-and-D wing Jae Crowder, and the Nets’ first-round pick in 2018 — a likely top-five selection Cleveland could turn around at the trade deadline for another star.

Add in the acquisitions of guards Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade, and the Cavaliers have the take-it-to-the-bank best team going ... if it were 2011. A decent team today, too.

If Thomas’ hip returns to full health and the Cavs make a blockbuster move, might the James Gang have a puncher’s chance?

Van Gundy chewed it over.

“You've got to give me a name,” he said, referring to a potential deadline acquisition. “Let's say you take that pick and let's get a name — let’s say they trade for [shooting guard] Devin Booker in Phoenix, who’s a really good player — then they certainly have a better chance. But listen, in a 100-yard race, the Warriors start on the 75-yard line, and you're not catching them unless there is something that happens.”

