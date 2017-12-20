By staying at UT, Candle defies mid-major archetype

MOBILE, Ala. — Fresh off a big season, Toledo football coach Jason Candle could have taken the first flight out of town, not the one carrying the Rockets here for the Dollar General Bowl.

Isn’t that the deal in the Mid-American Conference?

Hi, then bye.

All you could have done was wish Candle the best.

Instead, for Toledo fans used to watching their coaches leave short of the league mountaintop, the one who finally shepherded them there has proved a welcome exception.

“Sometimes, as you look across the country,” Candle said, “the grass isn’t always greener.”

Nor is the green.

And so here he was Wednesday leading the Rockets through practice at a local prep school — their first on-location workout in advance of Saturday’s bowl rematch against Appalachian State — and there he will be next fall back for a third season on the Toledo sidelines.

In a year spent as odds-on favorites, UT benefited from the combination of no big regional job openings — almost impossibly, not one of the 18 power conference programs within 450 miles changed coaches — and boosters breaking the bank to assure the upset of its season.

In case you’re still rubbing your eyes, Toledo will pay Candle a guaranteed $1.1 million annually in a deal newly extended through 2023 — a clarion show of commitment that leaves no doubt where the university believes the football program should stand in its league and beyond.

The contract makes the 38-year-old Candle — who was linked this offseason to openings at Central Florida and Mississippi State but not a top candidate — the highest-paid coach in MAC history and keeps Toledo up with most of the Group of Five Joneses elsewhere. Candle would be the second-highest earner in the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA and rate among the top half in the Mountain West Conference. The salary pool for Toledo’s assistants will also rise.

“Jason Candle, his staff, and our football team gave UT its day,” Toledo athletic director Mike O’Brien said. “We wanted to keep our coach for as many years as we can. Hopefully, it all works out.”

Good for them.

Sure, maybe this does little for you.

Maybe you wonder what is the point. The new deal is a deserved, market-driven reward for Candle, not a game-changer. It changes nothing about Toledo’s station as a stepping stone should the right opportunity beckon. If Candle is here through 2023, something went seriously wrong. Sorry, that’s reality. Before this season, eight of the last nine MAC coaches to lead their teams to a league title promptly spun the success into a bigger job.

You win, you get paid.

Maybe, too, you feel uneasy when a mid-major program joins college football’s dizzying arms race. Totally get it. It is one thing for Alabama to pay Nick Saban $11 million per year or Ohio State to build a locker-room waterfall. Those schools make money on sports. It is another to splurge when — like Toledo and other MAC athletic departments — you receive millions of dollars in university subsidies to stay afloat. No matter how much you hold up football as a front-porch marketing tool, Candle earning double the salary of UT President Sharon Gaber is an unfortunate look.

We live in a backwards world gone mad.

But it is the world we live in. And, for better or worse, if Toledo wants to be a major player in it, credit the school — and, in this case, the donors — for stepping up in a big way.

The muscle-flexing statement feels just as much about making the job as attractive as possible to the guy who follows Candle, perhaps after the 2018 season, barring an unforeseen swan dive in the post-Logan Woodside era.

“This wasn’t necessarily about sending a signal,” O’Brien said. “It was our commitment to our football program and its importance.”

For now, Candle and the Rockets are enjoying the good old days of the present.

In a sport where mid-major coaches turn over like the dirt, Toledo is what passes today as an archetype of stability, the headset passing from Tim Beckman to his top offensive assistant (Matt Campbell), to his top offensive assistant (Candle). Each man has elevated the program, including Candle, a canny offensive mind and a fuse-burning recruiter.

“When you’ve got a good thing, you try to maintain that, and make that as stable as you possibly can,” said Candle, who joined Beckman’s first staff as a receivers coach in 2009. “The stability is huge. The continuity is huge for myself and our staff. This time last year, the questions were, ‘What are you going to do without Kareem Hunt? What are you going to do without Mike Roberts and Treyvon Hester?’ Well, you don’t have a coach who’s up here sweating and panicking, because you know you have some other good players who have waited patiently for their turn.

“Hopefully this is another step in the right direction and we continue to move forward as a program and try to reach even new heights we haven’t been able to attain before.”

He will get at least two more cracks to do just that.

First in Alabama, where the Rockets on Saturday can become the third team in school history to win 12 games, then back in sweet home Ohio next year.

Toledo might still be a stepping stone, but it is anything but a fallback.

“I’ve got a great job,” Candle said. “I’m in a great place. My nine years here, we’ve had opportunities to move on and do other things, but Toledo has been a great place and great to my family, and certainly a place where I’m proud to be.”

