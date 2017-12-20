Too many bowl games? Not a chance

Empty seats are seen in the second half of the New Orleans Bowl NCAA college football game between Troy and North Texas in New Orleans on Saturday. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

Toledo football coach Jason Candle has a message for the spoilsports griping about the excesses of the holiday season.

“I would tell anybody that’s annoyed by too many (bowls), just don’t watch it,” he said on ESPN Radio. “Watch some bad basketball”

I’m not sure why Candle had to drag the Knicks and Bulls into this, but his point holds true.

Too stuffed to indulge in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl? Or the Sweeney’s Poison Moleworms Bowl? (OK, we made that up.) Just don’t watch.

Sure, a bowl system now up to 39 games rewards a lot of mediocrity, and we all know the real reasons these exhibitions exist. Hint: It’s not for the kids. No, it’s to provide cheap holiday programming for ESPN and line the pockets of bowl executives in garish blazers.

But teams and player enjoy the trips and games just the same, and who are we to deny them their fun? Besides, the games can be irresistibly entertaining.

A good rule of thumb: More football is always better than less football.

