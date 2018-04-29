LeBron rescues Cavs, but is season worth saving?

CLEVELAND — One final time in the most exhausting first-round series of his career, LeBron James dragged the Cavaliers from the fire Sunday.

You just had to wonder: Is this a season worth saving?

Cleveland’s 105-101 win against Indiana in Game 7 was either a stay of execution or the hard-won beginning of its fourth consecutive trip to the finals.

LeBron James, shown driving around Indiana Pacers' Thaddeus Young, scored 45 points in Sunday's Game 7 win. ASSOCIATED PRESS Enlarge

I have no idea which.

For James, all of those meddlesome big-picture questions could wait. Say, a few hours. The LeBrons are back at it Tuesday up north.

“I'm burnt right now,” James said. “I'm not thinking about Toronto until tomorrow. I’m ready to go home.”

No wonder.

With few exceptions, the opening series proved if James went overboard a Lake Erie freighter, his teammates would toss him an anchor. That’s the sort of help this misfit supporting cast gives him.

James made the burden of Atlas seem like a paperweight, doing everything and more for Cleveland in scoring 44, 46, and 45 points in its three home wins. Yet an average Pacers team pushed it clear to the brink.

That’s an awful sign.

Until further notice, this is James’ greatest one-man show of his career — the 2007 Cavs included.

“It's hard to put into words,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “But that's why he's the best player in the planet. He put us on his back.”

After Cleveland butchered the offseason trade of Kyrie Irving six ways from this fateful Sunday, we knew James wouldn’t have his Robin this postseason. But James doesn’t even have a Wilson — the spherical sidekick in Cast Away.

In seven games, James, wondrously at the top of his all-time career at age 33, averaged a near triple-double, falling just short in the assists category only because his teammates couldn’t win a game of H-O-R-S-E if you spotted them four letters and a barn.

Rodney Hood. Larry Nance, Jr. Jordan Clarkson. Jeff Green. Jose Calderon. The new guys were zeroes, overmatched by the moment, and the others — including the all-star and reputed second punch who wears zero — weren’t much better. (Kevin Love averaged 11.4 points on 34 percent shooting.)

James shot 55.3 percent (83 for 150). His teammates shot 38.8 percent (149 of 384), an eyes-closed rate hard to fathom under any circumstance and harder still when you have a once-in-a-lifetime playmaker creating one good look after another.

A transcendent James can do it all for one series. Holding up the world for four? I just don’t see it. No basketball mortal can continue to endure this strain and these minutes.

And yet ...

I say that, and still I’d sooner bet for the Washington Generals than I would against James in the East.

I say that, and I remember the playoffs — no matter how smoothly Cleveland navigated the conference the past three seasons — are supposed to be hard.

I say that, and I should note Indiana of all teams — a group that plays so hard and well together and beat Cleveland in three of four regular-season meetings — matched up deceptively well against the Cavs this year. In fact, the league-leading Raptors should be an easier test. (Philly in the conference final is another story.) “Indiana played us as well as anybody played us all year,” James said.

I say that, and, better late than never, perhaps feeling guilty, I saw the cavalry arrive when it mattered most, including Love and Tristan Thompson, a surprise Game 7 starter who changes everything if he once more becomes the backboard-eating live wire he was in Cleveland’s championship season.

I say that, and maybe James really is an automaton. There he was telling Lue he planned to play the entire game, his chest heaving by the end of the second quarter, his legs yielding to cramps late in the third — he played only 44 minutes — and still willing Cleveland to the end. Maybe James is saving his finest postseason hour for this his greatest season yet and perhaps his latest farewell.

“I thought I had a good motor, but his is unreal,” Thompson said. “He's got a Lamborghini motor. It's crazy.”

If James receives the slightest bit of help, Cleveland’s craziest aspirations still are out there.

All you want is a chance, and on their last legs or not, James and the Cavs still are standing.

Contact David Briggs at: dbriggs@theblade.com, 419-724-6084, or on Twitter @DBriggsBlade.