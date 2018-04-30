Toledo's Adeniyi not drafted, but don't call his leaving school early a mistake

You can question Ola Adeniyi’s decision to leave the University of Toledo early to enter the NFL draft.

Ola Adeniyi runs the 40-yard dash during the University of Toledo's Pro Day at the Fetterman Training Center in March. The defensive end was not drafted, but signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But let’s resist the urge to call it a mistake.

I’ve heard that a lot the last couple days after the the former Rockets defensive end was not drafted, a natural inclination given Adeniyi is only 20 and, in theory, could have strengthened his stock with a big senior season.

Truth is, it is never a mistake for anyone with a college degree — Adeniyi will receive his at spring commencement — to move on, and that is doubly true here.

For one, Adeniyi’s life is not ours to judge. For another, let’s talk practically. Adeniyi went out with his degree, a Mid-American Conference championship, and a nice season (20 tackles for a loss). What more was he going to accomplish? If teams passed on the undersized 6-foot-1, 248-pound all-league selection this year, that was not going to change in a significantly deeper class of edge rushers in 2019.

Adeniyi will instead look for another door into the NFL. For as much success as the Rockets have had in the draft lately — quarterback Logan Woodside was the fourth former UT player selected the last two years — they’ve had nearly as much with their rookie free agents. (See: Barry Church, Jayrone Elliott, David Fluellen, Zac Kerin, Bernard Reedy, Greg Mancz, Storm Norton, et al.) Adeniyi signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of five undrafted Rockets to land an NFL deal, along with offensive linemen Elijah Nkansah and Brant Weiss, running back Terry Swanson, and defensive back Trevon Mathis.

All Adeniyi wants is a chance.

“It would be a dream to get drafted, but everything happens for a reason,” he told me before the draft. “If that opportunity doesn't happen, I'll just go in to training camp and show what I can be.”

Here’s wishing him the best.

