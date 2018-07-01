For Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, pride comes before the fall

Any day now, we’ll find out if the Cavaliers will remain the LeBrons or become the LeBrowns.

And best we can tell, some in Cleveland won’t care either way, including team owner Dan Gilbert.

“He doesn’t mind the thought of LeBron James leaving at all,” ESPN NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith reported. “Matter of fact, I had one executive tell me [Gilbert said], ‘Excuse me, I can’t wait until he leaves because I’ll get my team back.’ This is something that Dan Gilbert has actually echoed.”

This guy.

I don’t say this lightly — not when former NBA big man Chuck Nevitt once wondered if his sister’s soon-to-be-delivered baby would make him an aunt or an uncle, and I coolly described peso as a cheese dip (queso) in a recent game of Catch Phrase — but that would be the dumbest thing ever said.

Get your team back?

Imagine if Western Union wanted its telegraph business back. Or IHOP — blast you, double blueberry pancakes, stealing all the glory — wanting its burger business back. (Hey, wait.)

Imagine the hubris and vanity and delusions that must fill Gilbert’s swollen head if he “believes that he can build a championship team without LeBron,” as another ESPN insider said.

Well, to paraphrase a certain Comic Sans letter, if James leaves, I PERSONALLY GUARANTEE HE WILL WIN AN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE THE SELF-TITLED MORTGAGE ‘KING’ WINS 25 GAMES. You can take it to the bank.

Am I the only one tired of the growing LeBron fatigue narrative?

Sure, I get the exhaustion with James’ leverage plays. The requisite ring kissing. The annual drama. Early in the playoffs, one fan asked Clevelanders on Twitter if they were ready for this era to be over. Half of more than 5,000 respondents voted yes, including, presumably, Gilbert. He and James make Hatfield look like McCoy’s best man.

Yet to cast their partnership as a Faustian bargain is ... I don’t know what to say. What is it exactly that Gilbert and some of the same fans who eat, sleep, and bark Browns football find tiring? The winning? The four straight trips to the finals? The privilege of watching the greatest player of his generation? The hometown team lifting the downtown economy?

Gilbert supporters will remind he has spent more than any owner the past four seasons. We’ll remind the franchise he bought for $375 million in 2005 is now valued at $1.325 billion.

When you have the biggest superstar in a superstars league — a once-in-a-lifetime gift made possible only by incompetence, lottery luck, and the tug of home — you set aside your ego for the greater good and find a way to once more seize the moment, the future be damned. You don’t build fences (see: last offseason), on the other side of which — mind you — the grass is dead. The last time Gilbert had his team back, from 2010-14, Cleveland went a league-worst 97-215. A similar term of irrelevance looms.

For Cleveland’s sake, here is hoping James returns. These truly are the good old days. If not, more power to Gilbert. Just remember Proverbs 16:18 of the King James Bible: Pride goeth before destruction.

