Dianne Walton (1943-2017): Artist, writer gave creations as gifts, battled cancers

BOWLING GREEN — Dianne Walton, who expressed her artistry across media and method, died Tuesday in Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was 73.

She had cancer, said her husband, Tom, a retired editor and vice president of The Blade. She became ill suddenly two days into what was to be a January-long stay in Florida. Doctors said she had advanced stage 4 cancer that had settled in her lungs.

Mrs. Walton had survived ovarian cancer in 1998 and breast cancer a decade later. In 2004, she was honorary chairman of the Relay for Life in Wood County, and as the event began at Bowling Green High School, she led the way.

She had twice yearly checkups and had been declared disease free, but not cancer free, yet her illness in January was unexpected.

“I think when she understood the gravity of it, she said she was not afraid,” her husband said. “It’s an unfortunate and tragic thing that one person should be burdened with so much like that. She was strong enough to cope as best she should.”

Her great skill was in creative arts and creative writing, her husband said. Her art and crafts works took blue ribbons regularly at the Wood County Fair.

“The fun was in showing off what she had done, but not necessarily in winning an award for it,” her husband said.

She had a stained glass business for a time after the family relocated to California, where her husband became editor of the Monterey Peninsula Herald, then owned by The Blade’s parent company, Block Communications Inc.

With a large supply of fabric, she easily started projects. She turned old drapes decorated with historic Blade front pages, rescued from her husband’s remodeled office, into teddy bears for family and friends, and incorporated T-shirts into quilts.

“Her mind was always ahead of her hands, and she was seeing new things to make for someone else. She was so generous that way,” her husband said.

When the family returned to northwest Ohio in 1988, they moved to Williamsburg on the River near Grand Rapids. One year, neighbors got from her a hand-painted Christmas ornament — a portrait of their home. When the Waltons and their longtime friends Fran and Larry Weiss stayed at a bed and breakfast in Cooperstown, N.Y., Mrs. Walton presented drawings she’d made of the residence to its owners.

“They treasured it,” Mr. Weiss said. “That was Dianne using her artistic talent to tell those people, ‘Thank you.’ ”

She was born Sept. 17, 1943, in Columbus to Erma and William Savage and grew up in Ashley, Ohio. She was a 1961 graduate of Elm High School and received a bachelor’s degree in 1965 from Bowling Green State University.

The Waltons met at BGSU and remained dedicated alumni. She was especially dedicated to her sorority, Kappa Delta, and had been an alumna adviser to the BGSU chapter. In 2001, the national sorority gave her its highest honor for service to undergraduate chapters.

She liked travel and adventure, from hiking at Yosemite National Park to floating on a sail plane. She and her husband were devotees of musician Jimmy Buffett and had attended 27 of his concerts around the country.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas Walton, whom she married Aug. 28, 1965; daughter, Sheila McCallum; son, Justin Walton, and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life is to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green.

The family suggests tributes to the Wood County Humane Society, Bowling Green, or the Bridge Hospice, Findlay.

