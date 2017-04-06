Lela M. Schnorf (1905-2017): Former Auto-Lite, brokerage secretary was among the state’s oldest residents

Lela M. Schnorf, 111, one of Ohio’s oldest residents who, with a century’s worth of experience, kept her focus on the day ahead, died April 2 at Lakes of Monclova Health Campus, Monclova Township.

Lela Schnorf holds a photo of herself during November, 2015. She passed away Sunday at the age of 111. THE BLADE

The cause of death was heart related, her son, Brandon Schnorf, Jr., said.

“She had some health trouble through the years, but it never stopped her for a second, trust me,” her son said.

Mrs. Schnorf still attended to detail in arranging events, including her most recent birthday party. She was in charge of her wardrobe, the menu, and what music was to be played.

“The thing that contributed the most to her longevity was always looking forward to something, always planning a party or a redecorating project,” her granddaughter Karen Hemsoth said.

Mrs. Schnorf joined the supercentenarian club at her 110th birthday in 2015, and asked recently about a 112-year-old Cleveland-area woman who is listed by the Gerontology Research Group website as the oldest Ohioan.

“She was still hoping she would be able to pull off [being] No. 1 in Ohio,” said her granddaughter.

Just before her 110th, Mrs. Schnorf said, “Honestly, I feel as good as I did when I was 50.”

She was born Nov. 29, 1905, to Amanda and H. Marshall O’Callaghan. She grew up in North Toledo and owned her childhood home on Michigan Street until 2015. She recalled the first family car. She could talk about first boyfriend and, when quizzed by her son, could describe his house — and the houses on either side.

She was a 1924 graduate of Waite High School. After secretarial work at the former Electric Auto-Lite Co., she became an executive secretary at a downtown brokerage.

“She was constantly interacting with all the power brokers of Toledo,” her son said.

She and Brandon Schnorf, a young lawyer, married in 1929, and she made sure he attended functions and met people that would benefit him professionally.

“She managed it like a Broadway play director. That fit right in with her personality,” her son said.

Roxie Schnorf, her daughter-in-law added: “She took a lot of personal satisfaction in knowing she assisted him in his career.”

Their sons, Brandon, Jr., and David, became lawyers and joined the practice.

She and her husband were members of the Toledo Rose Society, and she retained memberships in the Toledo Bar Association Auxiliary and the Inverness Club.

After her husband died, she contacted the University of Toledo and invited international students to stay in the family’s longtime Old Orchard home. Some corresponded with her for years afterward.

“They would sit with her, and they would read to her something she chose, and she would help them perfect their English,” her daughter-in-law said.

She outlived her bridge partners from the Inverness Club, yet “she was constantly making new friends,” her son said.

Her granddaughter Karen added: “She was very engaging and opinionated.”

Her husband died June 11, 1977. Their son David died Nov. 26, 2006.

Surviving are her son, Brandon, Jr.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters.

Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township, with funeral services at 10 a.m. Monday.

The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the American Heart Association.

