Milton “Butch” Long (1917-2017): Centenarian was noted carpenter known for advice

PORT CLINTON — Milton “Butch” Long, a longtime carpenter and competitive shooter who lived most of his life in and around Port Clinton, died Thursday in Edgewood Manor Nursing Care here. He was 100.

He died of internal bleeding, said his son, Milton Long, Jr.

The senior Mr. Long was well known around the community for his handiwork and his advice, which came from a level-headed approach to life, said his daughter, Deb Long.

“We kind of had to share him with everyone,” she said.

Mr. Long was born to Ray and Ana Long on July 10, 1917, in Port Clinton. It was not long before he got a job delivering the (Cleveland) Plain Dealer as a fourth-grade student, starting a work ethic that would last the rest of his life.

His father taught him carpentry skills at a young age, and he took to it quickly. In high school shop class, Mr. Long’s teacher asked him for advice, his son said.

Mr. Long did not finish high school out of boredom, his son said, though he did receive a diploma and a key to the city of Port Clinton in 2005.

“He was always learning,” Ms. Long said. “He was one of those people others looked to for wisdom.”

Mr. Long started working with Matthews Boats, where he learned carpentry and ship-building skills he put to work during World War II. He moved to Philadelphia as the war started, working in marine salvage and shipbuilding, which kept him from being drafted.

“They wouldn’t draft him because he was essential,” Ms. Long said. “He always had all the ration slips he wanted.”

He met his wife, Ethel Roser Long, in Atlantic City, N.J., and they married there Feb. 13, 1943.

“How they lived their lives was quite a bit different before they got married,” Ms. Long said. “She always had a little bit of that city polish.”

They moved back to a farm in Ottawa County’s Bay Township a few months after their son was born. Mr. Long worked for several companies in carpentry and construction before starting his own cabinetry business.

He never needed any advertising beyond word-of-mouth to keep a steady stream of work.

While living in Bay Township, he founded the Port Clinton Rifle Club, and was a top-10 competitive shooter in Ohio. He also fiercely defended government funding for Camp Perry and its Civilian Marksmanship Program.

He never formally retired until, in his late 80s, macular degeneration robbed him of his eyesight.

Determined not to let his blindness stop his work, he built by touch a flawless cabinet that his family still uses.

“He couldn’t give up his work,” Mr. Long, Jr., said.

Mrs. Long died May 26, 2004. His children were not sure how he would handle life on his own, but he responded by making daily calls for the rest of his life to her old friends, several of whom had no other people to talk with on a regular basis.

“It was his ministry,” his son said.

Surviving are his children, Milton Long, Jr., and Deb Long, along with two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Neidecker, LeVeck, and Crossier Funeral Home, Port Clinton. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, with a luncheon to follow.

The family suggests tributes to the Ida Rupp Library or the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy.

