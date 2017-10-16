Michael Griswold (1931-2017)

Michael Griswold, a longtime Realtor and active member of local Republican organizations, died Thursday in his North Toledo home. He was 86.

Multiple strokes hampered the last few years of his life, his wife, Yvonne, said.

“He was a very kind person,” Mrs. Griswold said. “We enjoyed our life together. We just laughed all the way through it.”

Mr. Griswold was born Sept. 13, 1931 in Toledo, the son of Claude and Marie Griswold. His father died in 1944, so Mr. Griswold’s mother got a real estate license to support him and his two brothers.

“Back at that time, women weren’t in the field,” Mrs. Griswold said. Marie Griswold founded Griswold Realty, which Mr. Griswold took over with his wife.

“Almost everything I know, I owe to him,” Mrs. Griswold said, adding that he was an excellent teacher. He taught real estate for about 20 years, she said, at Hondros College, Davis Business College, and Owens Business College. He also operated an appraisal business.

“My husband loved his job and his work,” Mrs. Griswold said.

He was always involved in local politics, which brought him into contact with John Birmingham.

“We had a great time together,” Mr. Birmingham said. “Mike was my oldest friend and my best friend.”

The two men met in the early 1960s in the Young Republican Club. Mr. Griswold considered himself a liberal until many long conversations with Mr. Birmingham convinced him that he actually held conservative views, Mr. Griswold said.

In Toledo, aligning with the Republican Party means an uphill battle, Mr. Birmingham said, though that did not deter either of them. He said they adhered to the Davy Crockett rule of ensuring they were right, then going ahead with their beliefs.

“Mike was always an optimistic and cheerful individual,” Mr. Birmingham said.

Jon Stainbrook, chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party, said Mr. Griswold was a warm, caring man who worked behind the scenes to keep the party functioning.

“He was one of those people that always showed up to meetings and got involved,” Mr. Stainbrook said.

He was chairman of the county’s central committee in the 1990s, and the interim chair of the party in 1997.

“Mike was a unifier,” Mr. Birmingham said. “He was a believer in the ‘big-tent philosophy’ before it existed.”

Mr. Griswold is survived by his wife, Yvonne; daughters, Therese Mann, Margie Long, Mary Jo Thompson, and Angie Griswold; sons, Mike Griswold, Joe Griswold, and John St. James; sister, Rose Marie Meehan; eight grandchildren, and a great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a son, Steve.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Road, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral service will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with a Mass at 11 a.m. in Regina Coeli Church, where he was a parishioner.

