Mary Benore (1927-2017)

Mary Benore, who had a passion for fashion and her family, died Dec. 12 in Huntersville, N.C., where she’d been since August. She was 90.

The family would not disclose the cause of death.

“My mom was an extremely upbeat person,” her daughter, Karen, said. “She loved life and was always where the action was.”

For several years, she worked alongside her sister and local caterer, Patricia Towle, hosting an annual summer luncheon for Toledo firefighters at Lucas Crest Apartments.

“She was an amazing woman and enjoyed helping the community,” her daughter said.

During that time, similar thank you events were held by other residents in the city, but the Luther Crest luncheon was the only event held in consecutive years for the firefighters and firefighter-paramedics, Toledo Fire Department officials told The Blade then.

Mrs. Benore, who spent the majority of her life in Toledo, loved dressing in her finest clothes and frequenting the higher-end restaurants in Toledo.

J. Alexander’s and Mancy’s Steakhouse were two of her favorites.

“She always dressed to the nines,” her daughter said. “She loved to go out to eat and enjoy the finer things in life.”

Mrs. Benore was born Nov. 21, 1927, to Dorothy and Orville Mathews and was a graduate of Scott High School.

Growing up she would sport around town with her sisters and friends in the Young Republicans’ Club, YWCA and the local Garden Club, her daughter said.

She would later tell her children of the “fabulous” vacations her family went on at the House of Ludington, a hotel in Escanaba, Mich., a port city on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

She worked for more than 16 years at the JCPenney at Franklin Park Mall as the manager of the gift department. There she was responsible for decorating the displays set up throughout the store.

Mrs. Benore had an enduring passion for decorating and entertaining people.

She organized social gatherings while also setting up seasonal decorations at her longtime residence at Luther Crest.

Mrs. Benore would also throw cocktail parties at her apartment for family and friends.

When people asked Mrs. Benore, how was her life, she simply responded, “I had a great life,” her daughter said.

Throughout her life she always maintained a positive attitude and made it her mission to lift the spirit of others, her daughter said.

She retired from her job at JCPenney in 1985 and moved to Texas to take care of her ailing mother. She stayed in Texas for 18 months before her mother passed away.

After returning to Toledo, Mrs. Benore would volunteer regularly at St. Vincent de Paul.

Later in life, she also left the comforts of retirement to help care for her grandchildren in Utah, Florida, and Michigan.

Surviving is her daughter, Karen Benore; son, Michael James Benore; sister, Emma Jean Rush; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Dates for the memorial services, to be held in Toledo, will be announced at a later date. She will be interred in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family suggests tributes to the Autism Society.

