Todd Opperman (1975-2017)

DUNDEE, Mich. — Todd Opperman, Dundee’s police chief and a former long-time Monroe County sheriff’s deputy, died suddenly Dec. 18 at his Temperance residence. He was 42.

Village Manager Dave Uhl said it appeared Chief Opperman died of natural causes. He said he was recently treated at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Scott Opperman, the chief’s brother, said he had spinal problems.

Chief Opperman had been Dundee’s police chief since early 2015, when he was appointed to succeed Mr. Uhl in that position after serving a few months as interim police chief.

He previously worked for about 15 years at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, where he was promoted to sergeant, lieutenant, and captain in 2006, 2009, and 2010 respectively. Over the years, he was at different times a member of the sheriff’s special response team, a defense tactics Instructor, a field training supervisor, and a crisis negotiator.

In 2008, the sheriff’s office named him Command Officer of the Year.

In 2009, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gave him the ATF Honor Award for assistance in disrupting an international criminal enterprise involving drugs, firearms, and murder of law enforcement officers.

“He was very dedicated to the community of Dundee and his fellow officers. He loved the community and worked well with it,” Mr. Uhl said, adding that Chief Opperman was the youngest person ever to become a Monroe County sheriff’s captain.

Mr. Opperman, the chief’s brother, said Chief Opperman’s career choice and his service as a law enforcement officer were influenced by his education at St. Mary Catholic Central High School in Monroe, where social justice was “greatly emphasized.”

“He was more than someone who’s just enforcing the law. ... He was very commonsensical and caring,” Mr. Opperman said. “For instance, once there was a traffic crash that critically injured a young man. Todd held his hand as he was dying and prayed for him and with him.”

Added Lehr Welch, Chief Opperman’s father, “He was a good-natured guy 99 percent of the time. And that 1 percent that he wasn’t was when you did something you needed scolding for. And he did that well.”

“The most important things for him were his faith, his family, his friends, and serving others,” Mr. Opperman said. “He was intelligent, gregarious, and had a very good sense of humor. He was very loving and caring, especially of his family.”

Chief Opperman was born March 28, 1975, in Monroe. In 1993, he graduated from St. Mary Catholic Central High School. He then attended Adrian College on a football scholarship for about three years before quitting because of a football injury.

He then went to the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy, graduating in 1997. He later continued his education at Eastern Michigan University’s School of Police Staff and Command, Ypsilanti, Mich., from which he graduated in 2010.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Temperance.

Surviving are his parents, Patricia and Lehr Welch; son, Nicholas; daughter, Julia, and brother, Scott.

Visitation will be at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd., Temperance, at 5 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a Scripture service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in the church, 8330 Lewis Ave., Temperance, followed by an honors ceremony by Michigan’s Sheriffs & Municipal Memorial Assistance Response Team.

