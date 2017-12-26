Dino A. Mascotto (1932-2017)

Dino A. Mascotto, a hard-nosed defenseman who wowed crowds at the old Toledo Sports Arena as a player for the former minor league hockey franchise known as the Toledo Blades and later as the Toledo Hornets, died Dec. 20 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital of complications from an illness. He was 85.

Known for his gritty, rough-and-tumble play as an enforcer, Mr. Mascotto, who went on to become a longtime South Toledo resident, was considerably kinder whenever he unlaced his skates and went home.

“He was a gentle giant off the ice,” said Mike Miller, a hockey broadcaster for nearly 40 years who knows the Mascotto family and has a nightly radio show on 106.5-FM The Ticket. “He had a smile as warm as any athlete I’ve ever seen.”

On the ice, Mr. Mascotto was tough as nails. He was a fan favorite who pulled his trademark red handkerchief out of his hip pocket to celebrate big plays or signal to the crowd when he was about to challenge an opposing player to a fight.

“I don’t know if I ever remember a more fierce competitor than Dino Mascotto,” Mr. Miller, of Temperance, said.

Crowds cheered on Mr. Mascotto after he joined the Blades in 1968. An online hockey database shows Mr. Mascotto split the last four years of his 21-year career in Toledo, first with the Blades and then with the Hornets. He retired in 1972.

The Blades existed as an International Hockey League franchise from 1963 to 1970 when the team was renamed the Hornets. The franchise remained in Toledo until 1974, when it was moved to Lansing and renamed the Lansing Lancers. It came to Toledo from Omaha, where it was originally known as the Omaha Knights.

Mr. Miller said he was only a teenager when Mr. Mascotto started playing for the Blades nearly 50 years ago.

But images of him stick in his mind.

One of Mr. Mascotto’s daughters, Wendy Mascotto, likewise said her father had “a smile that would light up the room” and a soft spot in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“He was tough as nails, but he had a very tender and sweet side as well,” she said. “Everyone who met him liked him. He was very sociable and very funny.”

Born Oct. 25, 1932, in Sioux Lookout, Ont., Mr. Mascotto is one of 25 nominees for the next Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame class. Fan voting ended Dec. 22.

His career began in 1951 with the Waterloo Hurricanes. He was a member of the famous Penticton Vees team from British Columbia that represented Canada at the 1955 World Ice Hockey Championships in West Germany, when it beat the Soviet Union for the title that year.

Mr. Mascotto played in the IHL, the American Hockey League, and other hockey leagues.

“He loved the game. That’s what he did,” Wendy Mascotto said. “That was his passion. That was his whole life.”

His family settled into South Toledo when he came here to finish his career.

He has been inducted into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame.

Mr. Mascotto was a skilled journeyman millwright who last worked at Pre Finish Metals in Walbridge. Besides hockey, his passions included golfing, hunting, fishing, gardening, birdwatching and woodworking.

“He loved fixing things and making things,” Wendy Mascotto said.

Mr. Mascotto is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eileen “Louise” Mascotto; son, Steven; daughters, Wendy, Laurie Feltus, and Kathy Ball; brothers Roy and Ron; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tributes to Mr. Mascotto may be sent to the Walleye Wishing Well Fund at 406 Washington St., Toledo, OH 43604 or Metroparks Toledo at 5100 West Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43615.

