Mary Lou Waggoner (1930-2018)

BOWLNG GREEN — Mary Lou Waggoner, who encouraged independent thought and self-expression in her third graders, whom she taught in the same classroom for 33 years, died June 23 in the Golden, Colo., home of her daughter Janine Sturdavant. She was 87.

She had congestive heart failure, her daughter said.

Mrs. Waggoner retired in 1999 from Conneaut Elementary School, her professional home in the Bowling Green school district.

“I felt she really cared about each child,” said Emmy Hann, a friend for 51 years whose youngest daughter was a student of Mrs. Waggoner’s.

The interest third graders showed in reading, writing, math, and just plain learning appealed to her. She applied reading and writing to everything her students studied.

“The idea was to get it down on paper first,” her daughter said. Spelling might not be instantly perfect, but dictionaries were available, and spelling was part of the curriculum.

“She just saw the kids blossom when they didn’t have such pressure on the details and they could get their thoughts down,” her daughter said. “[She was] encouraging students to be creative and think for themselves.”

Parents with computer skills volunteered in class so students could, in effect, publish their own books. She gave talks on her approach at professional meetings around the country, her daughter said.

She also was attuned to previously undetected learning disabilities in students and made sure that those with problems had their vision checked.

The daughter of Robert and Ruth Gross, she was born Dec. 9, 1930, and grew up on a farm near Bradner Road and State Rt. 163 in Wood County’s Lake Township. She was a 1948 graduate of Lake High School and received a bachelor’s degree in home economics in 1952 from Bowling Green State University.

“She always had a desire to learn more, and she wanted to continue her education,” her daughter said. “Her father had to sell his horses he used to farm with in order to pay for her tuition in the beginning.”

Afterward she taught sewing at a Singer sewing machine store. Her husband, Charles Waggoner, was a science teacher for years at Clay High School in Oregon and later taught at area colleges. She stayed at home when her children were young, but continued her education at University of Toledo, receiving a master of education degree in 1968.

Starting in the 1960s, Mrs. Waggoner and her husband enjoyed summertime visits to Colorado.

“She really cared about other people and did what she could to help other people,” her daughter said. “You could talk to her about anything, and she could help you solve a problem. Whether it was travel or learning, she had that desire to know more.”

Her husband was a Republican precinct committee member in Bowling Green for more than 30 years. After he died on April 12, 2002, she succeeded him. The couple married in 1952. They were longtime members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.

Surviving are her daughters, Janine Sturdavant and Charlene Waggoner; son, Todd Waggoner; sisters, Doris Schulte and Joann Ellis, and five grandchildren.

A gathering will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green.

The family suggests tributes to the Dr. Charles A. Waggoner Science Education Foundation Fund through the Bowling Green Community Foundation.

