Ronald C. Born (1942-2018)

Ronald C. Born, whose Ohio Highway Patrol career spanned four decades, including 22 years as a sergeant, followed by another decade teaching prospective law enforcement officers, died Thursday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 75.

Mr. Born, of Perrysburg, was in declining health the last eight months, his wife, Janet Born, said.

Mr. Born taught police academy students at Owens Community College from the 1990s until about 2010.

In 2011, Mr. Born was keynote speaker at a Kidney Foundation fund-raiser. He received a kidney transplant in 2009.

“He felt blessed by that, and he wanted to share his experience with others,” said his daughter Deborah Born, who oversaw the event. “That was courageous.”

He was born Aug. 12, 1942, in Kenton, Ohio, to Vera and Cleatus Born. He wanted to join the highway patrol from childhood, his wife said.

He was a 1960 graduate of Kenton High School and attended Ohio Northern University and Bowling Green State University. He also served in the Ohio Army National Guard. Accepted into the state patrol academy, his first assignments were as a cadet dispatcher at the Findlay and Lima posts. He graduated from the academy in 1966 and was based at the Findlay post for nine years. While there, he was elected president of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

“He liked being on the road. Every day is different,” his wife said. “He had such traditional values. Nothing would shake him up. Nothing surprised him. He was always calm and polite, which you need to be in that position.”

Promoted to sergeant in 1975, he was reassigned to the Walbridge post. He embraced computers as they were introduced to police work, said Larry Pilzecker, also a sergeant at the post then.

Patrol sergeants coached and guided those in their command, and Mr. Born “was a good teacher,” said Mr. Pilzecker, a former police chief of Walbridge. “Ron was just an all-around good guy. If he didn’t have the answer, he would find it. To me, that was one of his attributes all the way through.”

Mr. Born was honored through the years for his role in finding and apprehending stolen vehicles. He also received a citation of merit for heroic actions — notably, pulling a woman from a burning vehicle.

“He did lots of heroic deeds that were not known to anyone,” his wife said.

Mr. Born, who had been a Boy Scout, was a Boy Scout volunteer for 45 years. For much of that he was advancement chairman and on boards of review with Troop 198 at First United Methodist Church in Perrysburg.

“He loved the arts and the Toledo Zoo and the Toledo Symphony,” said his daughter, who is a member of Perrysburg City Council. “He played the piano and organ. He loved boating. He was very multifaceted.

“My father loved being involved in the community, and he recommended that we give back to the community as well,” his daughter said.

Surviving are his wife, the former Janet Beach, his high school sweetheart, whom he married June 3, 1961; daughters Deborah Born and Karen Rybczynski; son, Douglas W. Born; brother, Richard Born, and a granddaughter.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg, where the body will be after 10 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to the Wood County Humane Society, Bowling Green State University, or Zoar Lutheran Church, where he and his wife were members.

