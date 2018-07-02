Mike Dandar, 1921-2018

Mike Dandar, a retired machinery operator and a community volunteer who was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran of World War II, died Saturday in Lane Park of Oregon, a memory care facility. He was 96.

The cause of death had not been determined yet, his son, James Dandar, said.

Mike Dandar NOT BLADE Enlarge

The elder Mr. Dandar retired in 1982 from the former Plaskon Products plant on Glendale Avenue, where he was a pipe fitter and a boiler operator since the late 1940s.

He also volunteered in various capacities for St. Charles Hospital for 33 years and was a past president of the former Plaskon Federal Credit Union, where he had also served in other volunteer capacities.

Proud of his Hungarian roots and fluent in Hungarian, he also volunteered for the annual Birmingham Ethnic Festival in Toledo.

A founding member of the East Toledo Senior Softball League, he was inducted into the Birmingham Hall of Fame.

“He was a private but moral person, who was willing to help anybody,” his son said. “He didn’t talk much about the war but he saw some action and was very proud of his service.

“He was a hard worker and I think he prided himself in outworking other people. And he set a great example for the family,” he said.

Mr. Dandar was born Oct. 24, 1921, in the Birmingham neighborhood of East Toledo to Mary and Andrew Dandar, Sr.

In 1939, he graduated from Macomber Vocational High School.

His first job was to help a milkman with home deliveries, taking care of the horse and dropping the milk off at people’s homes while in high school, his son said. Once graduated, the elder Mr. Dandar went on to work in the former Civilian Conservation Corp, planting trees and cleaning roads for a couple of years.

In 1942, Mr. Dandar volunteered for the Coast Guard. He later served as a machinist mate on destroyers and troopships mostly in the Atlantic, from 1942 until his honorable discharge in 1946. He took pride in having crossed the Atlantic 14 times on those ships under a continuous threat of an enemy submarine attack, his son said.

Later in 1946, he returned to Toledo and married Rose Kocian that same year. They settled down on Genesee Street, where they raised five children. She died in 2016.

In his free time, Mr. Dandar liked to read, garden, play softball, and solve crossword puzzles.

On Sundays, he went dancing with his wife at the Czech Dancers Polka Club in Millbury, his son said. They also enjoyed traveling together, including to Europe to visit relatives in Hungary and the former Czechoslovakia, he said.

Mr. Dandar was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, Oregon, where he was a past president of the Holy Name Society and an epistle reader.

His other memberships included the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion in Rossford, Friends of the Library at Birmingham, and the VFW Post 4906, Toledo, where he was a catcher on the VFW softball team in his earlier years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Rose Dandar; brothers, Andrew, John, and Steven Dandar; and sisters, Mary Duricek, Irene Papp, and Helen Butler.

Surviving are his daughters, Jean Hanely, Barbara Skrabec, Nancy Tracy Richmond; sons, James and Michael Dandar; sister, Anna Richter; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday at Saint Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 4001 Navarre Ave., Oregon.

Funeral liturgy will be at 5 p.m. at the church, with a dinner at the church to follow.

Arrangements are by Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon.

The family suggests tributes to Helping Hands of St. Louis or East Toledo Senior Softball League.

Contact Mike Sigov at sigov@theblade.com, 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.