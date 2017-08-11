Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 8/11

I am a female, brown Chow Chow mix. My age is unknown. I have been at the shelter since Aug. 3.
Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Dog killed
Dog killed Aug. 9 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
Chow chow mix, brown female, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (stiff hips and spine, pain, very few teeth, will not allow touch, unable to safely examine or treat); stray picked up Aug. 3 by a control officer at 3446 Upton Ave., Toledo.
Dog adopted
Dog adopted out Aug. 9 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:
“Pit bull,” white and tan male; stray taken to shelter April 18 by Karen Reno, Willard Street, Toledo, from Oakmont Street and Oakdale Avenue, Toledo.
Dogs transferred
Dogs transferred Aug. 9 to the Toledo Area Humane Society under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:
“Pit bull” mix, black and white male; stray picked up Aug. 9 by a control officer at 560 Spring Grove Ave., Toledo.
“Pit bull,” black and white female; stray picked up Aug. 9 by a control officer at 4047 Hearthstone Pl., Toledo.
Great Dane, gray and white female; surrendered Aug. 9 by Morgan Banks, Watson Avenue, Toledo.
Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.
Guidelines: Please keep your comments smart and civil. Don't attack other readers personally, and keep your language decent. Comments that violate these standards, or our privacy statement or visitor's agreement, are subject to being removed and commenters are subject to being banned. To post comments, you must be a registered user on toledoblade.com. To find out more, please visit the FAQ.