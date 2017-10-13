Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 10/13

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Oct. 11 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

Chow chow mix, orange and tan male, unlicensed; bite history; surrendered Sept. 30 by Johnathan Howard, 136th Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” white and brown male, unlicensed; aggressive/​unsafe; surrendered Oct. 2 by Paul Haas, Prouty Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” gray and white male, unlicensed; tried to bite multiple staff members; stray left at the shelter Oct. 6 by an unknown person.

“Pit bull,” black and white male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/​unsafe, bite history); surrendered Oct. 11 by Willie Gregory, Moore Street, Toledo.

Dog transferred

Dog transferred Oct. 11 to the Lucas County Pit Crew under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” white and black female; stray taken to shelter Sept. 29 by Erin Durante, Gould Road, Toledo, from Monroe Street, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.