Dogs for Adoption: 10/18

Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control, outside the pound in Toledo, Ohio on April 21, 2017. With him is Robin, a nine-month-old Pit Bull mix that was available for adoption. The Blade/Jetta Fraser

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Oct. 16 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull” mix, brindle and white male, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Oct. 8 by Rachel Froman-Berry, Butterfield Drive, Toledo, from Gibraltar Heights Drive, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brindle and white male, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray picked up Oct. 12 by a control officer at 2742 Elm St., Toledo.

Labrador retriever mix, yellow female, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (aggressive/unsafe, bite history); surrendered Oct. 16 by Pam Croy, Harvest Lane, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Oct. 12-14 and 16 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull” mix, tan and white female; stray taken to shelter July 29 by Sarah Kiss, Edgemont Road, Toledo, from I-75 and South Ottawa River Road, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white female; stray picked up Sept. 5 by a control officer at 525 N. Erie St., Toledo.

Whippet/Labrador retriever mix, tan and white female; surrendered Sept. 16 by Stephanie Kynard, White Oak Drive, Springfield Township.

Dogs transferred

Dogs transferred Oct. 12 to the Humane Society of Monroe County, Animal House Rescue, the Lucas County Pit Crew, and Planned Pethood under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” white and black female; stray taken to shelter Aug. 31 by Carol Leese, Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, from Woodvile and Pickle roads, Oregon.

Bloodhound mix, brown and black male; surrendered Sept. 11 by Chaunda Hame, South Main Street, Walbridge.

Treeing Walker coonhound mix, black and white female; stray picked up Sept. 21 by a control officer at 4600 Starr Ave., Oregon.

Chihuahua mix, white and black male; stray picked up Sept. 28 by Jeff Johnson, Capshore Drive, Washington Township.

Chihuahua/Parson Russell terrier mix, white and brown female; stray taken to shelter Oct. 4 by Carrie Grindle, Maginnis Road, Oregon, from East Broadway Street and Oakdale Avenue, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.