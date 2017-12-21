Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 12/21

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Richard Stewart, director of Lucas County Canine Care and Control. The Blade

Enlarge | Buy This Image

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Dec. 19 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” brown and white female, unlicensed; bite history; stray picked up Dec. 11 by a control officer at 3239 Warsaw St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white male; licensed; bite history; surrendered Dec. 8 by Robert Tucholski, Peak Avenue, Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, gray and white male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/​body handling (scored 3 out of 5 on Dec. 12); stray picked up Oct. 11 by a control officer at 2358 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brown and white male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/​resource guarder (scored 3 out of 5 on Dec. 11); stray picked up Dec. 5 by a control officer at 2922 Copland Blvd., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white male, unlicensed; fearful/​unsafe; stray picked up Dec. 11 by a control officer at 3366 Chestnut St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brindle and white female, unlicensed; fearful/​unsafe; stray picked up Dec. 13 by a control officer at 459 White St., Toledo.

“Pit bull” mix, brown and white female, unlicensed; fearful/​unsafe; stray taken to shelter Dec. 15 by Angella Collier, Fairview Drive, Toledo, from Lewis Avenue and Alexis Road, Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.