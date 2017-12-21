Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 12/21

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
Richard Stewart, director of Lucas County Canine Care and Control.
Dogs killed
Dogs killed Dec. 19 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:
Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
“Pit bull,” brown and white female, unlicensed; bite history; stray picked up Dec. 11 by a control officer at 3239 Warsaw St., Toledo.
“Pit bull,” black and white male; licensed; bite history; surrendered Dec. 8 by Robert Tucholski, Peak Avenue, Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, gray and white male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/body handling (scored 3 out of 5 on Dec. 12); stray picked up Oct. 11 by a control officer at 2358 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, brown and white male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/resource guarder (scored 3 out of 5 on Dec. 11); stray picked up Dec. 5 by a control officer at 2922 Copland Blvd., Toledo.
“Pit bull,” black and white male, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray picked up Dec. 11 by a control officer at 3366 Chestnut St., Toledo.
“Pit bull,” brindle and white female, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray picked up Dec. 13 by a control officer at 459 White St., Toledo.
“Pit bull” mix, brown and white female, unlicensed; fearful/unsafe; stray taken to shelter Dec. 15 by Angella Collier, Fairview Drive, Toledo, from Lewis Avenue and Alexis Road, Toledo.
