Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/1

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office, 410 South Erie St., Toledo. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Aug. 30 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull” mix, white and brown female, licensed; aggressive/​unsafe; returned to shelter Aug. 24 by Stacy Laurell, Oliverwood Drive, Oregon.

“Pit bull,” brown and white female, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/​body handling (scored 3 out of 5 on Aug. 29); surrendered Aug. 26 by Michelle Sharp, Rambo Lane, Toledo.

Border collie mix, white and black male, unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia (in pain, apparent fracture of pelvis, ribs, and spine, cannot stand); picked up by a control officer Aug. 28 at 1026 Vinal St., Toledo.

Chinese shar-pei, tan and white female, licensed; owner requested euthanasia (16 years old, injured in a fall, paralyzed); surrendered Aug. 30 by Brian King, West Laskey Road, Toledo.

Dog adopted

Dog adopted out Aug. 30 under the direction of Richard Stewart, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Labrador retriever mix, black and white female; stray picked up by a control officer Aug. 15 at 3301 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo.

Go to toledoblade.com/​doglogterms for a glossary of the terms used in the dog log.