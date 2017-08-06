On new jail, residents deserve more from commissioners than ‘trust us’

Some South Toledo residents are pushing back against the plan to build a new $145 million jail on a 30-acre site along Angola Road. Lucas County officials planning the new campus need to pay more than lip service to their concerns about the planned 650-bed jail and 150-bed community-based correctional facility.

The property near South Byrne Road that county officials intend to buy for the new jail has some appealing qualities. It does not require any demolition or environmental remediation. It is bounded on three sides by industry and major roads.

But at its proposed location, the new jail would have some residential neighbors. And they have real questions about the county’s plan. Will their property values drop? Will they be safe? And does it make sense for the new jail to be so far from the courts and downtown?

The Lucas County commissioners have now begun to hold hearings on this matter. They need to really listen to the concerns of residents, and also listen for good, maybe even better, ideas.

Going through the motions of listening or saying, “trust us, we know best,” doesn’t cut it.

To be sure, Lucas County desperately needs a new jail. The current 1970s-era downtown jail is antiquated and dangerously deteriorated. Sewage sludge routinely floods the basement and loose floor tile can be broken and used to make deadly weapons. To make his case, Sheriff John Tharp has even offered public tours to demonstrate the Dickensian state of the current facility.

That evidence has been convincing enough to create a consensus in the community to build a modern state-of-the art jail. The commissioners are confident that this consensus is enough to convince voters to approve a 1.9-mill property tax levy on the November ballot to pay for the project, along with some operating expenses.

The case for a new jail has been well made. It is now incumbent upon the commissioners to offer up the same quality of evidence that the site they have chosen is the best possible one for a new jail.

The commissioners must start with better assurances regarding safety and property values for the prospective neighbors of the new jail. The notion that choosing a site for a jail is bound to make some neighbors unhappy, no matter where county officials choose, is not good enough.

At the moment, the neighbors do not feel heard. And the commissioners have not yet made a compelling case for their preferred site.