Universal preschool is a game-changer; let's hear more about it

Toledo must do a better job of investing in its children.

When Wade Kapszukiewicz announced his mayoral candidacy in the spring, he floated the idea of universal preschool. Unfortunately, there has not been much talk about it since.

The recent disclosure that Toledo has more homeless children than any other city in the state should be a wake-up call and a reason for Mr. Kapszukiewicz and his mayoral opponents — Tom Waniewski and Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson — to seriously discuss the idea of universal preschool.

There are nearly 2,700 homeless children in the city. The reasons for such a high number are multiple. Drug use among parents is one. And sometimes a criminal record prevents parents from finding a quality job. One result is that children end up at homeless shelters or living on the couch of another relative or a friend.

“No child comes into this world wanting to be homeless,” Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Romules Durant told The Blade’s editorial board. “It’s all because of what’s going on with his family.”

Once the homeless numbers were released, members of all segments of the community reached out to Mr. Durant, asking what could be done to help. Toledo is a giving community. But Mr. Durant believes the response must be structural, not just remedial. Shelters are not enough. His goal is for Toledo to have universal preschool — to intervene with children at a young age, before they begin to repeat the learned cycles of abuse, dependence, or criminality.

Preschool allows a child to be in a structured environment with positive role models, recreational opportunities, exposure and access to books and technology, and nutritional education. Medically, a school nurse might be able to identify a problem that can be addressed before it becomes a bigger issue.

There is ample social science evidence that universal preschool can help to break destructive behavior learned at home. And there is practical evidence, as well. Universal preschool has been so successful for 4-year-olds in New York City that the city is hoping to expand it to 3-year-olds.

Universal preschool will not solve all of Toledo’s societal ills. It will not make poor or ignorant parents good parents. It will not produce the immediate results that politicians crave. But it will change lives. Universal preschool is the sort of big idea that Toledo should be talking about today. It could be a game changer. Let’s start the discussion.